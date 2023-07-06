Dr. Keri Kratofil to Become CEO of Care Resource

MIAMI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource's Board of Directors has identified Dr. Keri Kratofil to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. Dr. Kratofil will transition first to Chief Operating Officer as of July 1, 2023, before assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kratofil was chosen after a thorough selection process which began earlier this year. Rick Siclari, current CEO of Care Resource, will work closely with her on a smooth transition.

Dr. Keri Kratofil, future Chief Executive Officer of Care Resource.
Dr. Kratofil joined Care Resource's Senior Management team in early 2023 as the health center's Chief Pharmacy Offer (CPO) overseeing the expansion of pharmacy services and the 340b medications program. According to Siclari, "Dr. Kratofil's understanding of our health center's programs, wealth of business experience, and deep commitment to support the communities we serve, are all perfectly aligned with the goals and objectives needed in becoming our next CEO. I know in my head and in my heart that we have found the right person to serve as my successor."

Dr. Keri Kratofil received her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from the University of South Carolina. She is a highly regarded pharmacy executive, with a deep passion for tackling social determinants of health and an unwavering dedication to enhancing patient care.

During Dr. Kratofil's 20-year tenure with Walgreens, she oversaw the operations of many of their retail and specialty pharmacies. She has expertise in standardizing operations, process monitoring, strategy development, technology implementation, inventory management, quality assurance, and information technology. As a clinician, Dr. Kratofil has worked alongside medical teams in identifying the necessary medical care required for patients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kratofil implemented effective testing programs for Walgreens and pioneered a bill-for-service operating model, which was implemented nationwide across 48 states.

Dr. Kratofil is an accomplished leader who possesses the foresight to build upon Rick Siclari's decades of success, propelling Care Resource into a new era of growth and innovation.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full health care needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations. For more information, please visit careresource.org.

