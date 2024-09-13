DR. KERI MYRICK APPOINTED TO LEAD HEALTHCARE VERTICAL AT OUTREACH STRATEGISTS

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach Strategists is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Keri Myrick as the new head of its Healthcare practice. A distinguished leader in public health, Dr. Myrick brings over a decade of expertise in advancing population health and promoting health equity.

In her role, she will oversee the creation and implementation of impactful public health campaigns and foster collaborations that drive community engagement. She will lead initiatives, including those with the Texas Department of State Health Services, to address critical issues such as maternal and infant health and safe infant sleep practices.

Dr. Myrick holds a Doctorate from the University of Houston, a Master of Science in Global Health from Arizona State University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Houston.

"It is an honor to lead the Healthcare portfolio at Outreach Strategists," said Dr. Myrick. "Improving community health is a complex task that demands collaboration and unwavering dedication to the well-being of the communities we serve. I am excited to work with the exceptional team at Outreach Strategists to advance this important work."

Rebecca Block, COO of Outreach Strategists, commented, "Dr. Myrick's career is distinguished by her commitment to improving health outcomes. We are fortunate to have her leadership as we expand our healthcare partnerships across Texas."

Mustafa Tameez, CEO of Outreach Strategists, added, "Dr. Myrick's appointment underscores our commitment to delivering expert-led solutions in Education and Workforce, Healthcare, and Infrastructure and Transportation."

He continued, "Earlier this year, we welcomed Dr. Michelle Cantú-Wilson to lead our Education and Workforce Practice, serving clients such as the Texas Workforce Commission, the Gulf Coast Workforce Board, and Houston Independent School District."

Outreach Strategists' Healthcare practice serves a broad range of clients, including safety-net hospitals, public health agencies, rapidly growing systems like Kelsey-Seybold, and national brands such as AARP.

For more information, contact Rebecca Block at [email protected].

About Outreach Strategists

Outreach Strategists is an award-winning strategic communications and marketing firm headquartered in Houston, with a presence in Austin and Washington, D.C. We specialize in creating compelling content that meets accessibility standards to connect with hard-to-reach communities.

