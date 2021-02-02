Dr. Keshia Brown's First Book Reaches Staggering Heights After Debut

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keshia Brown is proud to debut a new book, "It's Not What You Call Me, It's What I Answer To!", which is independently published, launched on Amazon Friday, January 29, 2021. It is now an Amazon #1 New Release in Adult Christian Ministry.

Dr. Keshia Avant Brown, a modern visionary, board-certified physician and newly minted author, shares how a revelation of God's definition of us is one without rival. She opens her heart and gives her insights on assessing change methodologies in discovery of who we are and the strengths we've been given to walk out our purpose entirely.

According to Brown, "We remove ceilings and limitations previously defined by others so we exploit our strengths and share our gifts with the world. My work in this labor of love gives readers an opportunity to confront and conquer hardships, dreams, determination, adversity and resilience in becoming the person God designed them to be."

"My hope is that this book invites you to slow down in the midst of challenging transitions, to look inward and upward, and to walk through them clinging to Jesus. Instead of gritting our teeth through change, we can make peace with it," said Brown.

This book of self-discovery is for anyone heading into life change, in the middle of change, or looking back at a change still reeling a little. Change is inevitable. The end-goal is to bring about positive lifestyle changes that will allow us to flourish in the fullness of God's calling for our lives.

What Others Are Saying



"Dr. Brown extends an authentic invitation to reframe lessons in leadership and biblical application that allows us to shift perspectives and expand our sense of self beyond that of the world, leaning into the purpose and intentionality of God's promises and perception of us. She delivers a profound and timely reminder that how we perceive ourselves outweighs that which we cannot control."



Dr. Kathleen N. Cabler, ODCP



"If you have a desire to be set free from the opinions of others and simply believe in what God placed on the inside of you, I urge you to read this book."



Bishop Kim W. Brown, Author and Bishop of The Mount Global Fellowship of Churches



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Keshia Avant Brown is a Board- Certified Physician Assistant and is licensed to practice medicine in the commonwealth of Virginia. She is currently employed full-time working in the field of Urgent Care & Family Medicine. Keshia is a 2020 graduate of Regent University earning her degree from the School of Business' Doctoral of Strategic Leadership Program. She is affectionately known as "Dr. Kesh", and is the founder of the non-profit organization "PurposeHER," where she mentor's women across the country and has touched the lives of over 1500 women through her yearly women's conference since starting in 2018. She previously worked and served many patients and families across Hampton Roads in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology for 4 years. Keshia has a passion for serving others, women in particular and her goal has always been to serve the community as an exemplary role model and to give back through mentoring and educating women and youth. Today, she wears her "White Coat" as a symbol that whatever you believe in your heart, you too should believe that you can have in your hand!



Keshia's mission is to encourage, inspire and motivate others to dream, believe, and live a purpose filled life. Keshia was named to Inside Business' Magazine Top 40 under 40 with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce for her community service efforts and professional achievements. She is a 2016 "I am Incredible" award winner with Sentara Medical Group for providing exceptional patient care and has mentored young ladies and adults within her community. She is also the writer of the blog, "The Faith Behind the White Coat" in which she shares the powerful stories of faith, medicine and the power of the Holy Spirit. Keshia is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and she serves on the board of The Elder's House Inc. a non-profit for teens based in Chesapeake, Virginia. She serves alongside her husband James as Pastors of The Mount Portsmouth in Portsmouth, VA. They have two sons, James Emmanuel and Jaxon Emory, and are expecting to welcome a little girl into their family.



Copies of "It's Not What You Call Me, It's What I Answer To" for $18.99 on Amazon below:



https://www.amazon.com/Its-Not-What-Call-Answer/dp/B08TCYWKK3/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=It%27s+not+what+you+call+me+its+what+I+answer+to&qid=1611517874&sr=8-1



Follow Brown on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @drkesh.

