DR. KEVIN LEES, D.C., SELECTED TO THE ARIZONA BOARD OF CHIROPRACTIC EXAMINERS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. announced today that Dr. Kevin Lees, D.C., Director of Chiropractic Operations, has been selected to join The Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Lees is one of three professional members appointed to the board and will serve a four-year term. The Joint Corp. a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"It is an exciting honor and opportunity to be appointed to The Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners," said Dr. Kevin Lees, D.C., Director of Chiropractic Operations at The Joint Corp. "I look forward to serving the public and the profession, as well as bringing new learnings to the corporate team at The Joint."

Dr. Kevin received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland University in Kansas City in 2001 and has practiced in Arizona, Idaho and Ohio. His career with The Joint began in 2010 in the first corporate-owned clinic to open in Scottsdale, AZ. In 2020, Dr. Kevin moved to the corporate office and became Manager of Audit and Quality. He was promoted to Director of Chiropractic Operations at the start of this year. Dr. Kevin is an active member of the American Chiropractic Association and the International Chiropractor's Association.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

