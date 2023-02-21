Dr. Killigan's launches all-natural clothes moth repellent

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Killigan's, the most trusted provider of non-toxic insect control products, expands its suite of safe, effective and stylish bug-busting solutions today with the launch of Cedar Planks, an all-natural repellent designed to proactively defend clothes, carpets, bedding and other valuable items from destructive clothes moth larvae.

Sourced in the United States, Dr. Killigan's Cedar Planks are a preventative solution to the two most common clothes moths—the webbing moth and case-bearing moth. Cedar contains natural properties that mask the smell of keratin-rich fabrics, hiding their scent from insects. Dr. Killigan's Cedar Planks harness the insect-repelling power of pure eastern red cedar, long used by the Cherokee and other Indigenous Americans to ward off moths.

"Clothing moth larvae can significantly damage your wool, feathers, fur, felt, cashmere, silk and other keratin-rich materials, and make you feel uncomfortable in your home," said Casey Bishop, founder and president of Dr. Killigan's. "With recent reports of rapidly rising clothes moth populations in both the United States and United Kingdom, we created Cedar Planks to help households protect their fabrics, and preserve their Peace & Sanity."

Each pack of Dr. Killigan's Cedar Planks includes 10 custom-crafted planks and 10 metal hangers for optional placement on clothing rods. Additionally, Cedar Planks can be used in drawers and elsewhere for a first line of defense against clothes moths.

Cedar Planks advance Dr. Killigan's commitment to empower people to safely eradicate bugs and eliminate the need for costly pest management services. Dr. Killigan's customer support team is trained to help individuals solve their specific insect problems, bridging the gap between products and services.

While Cedar Planks provide a repellent against clothing moths, Dr. Killigan's Premium Clothing Moth Traps are the perfect tool to respond to an active infestation. Featuring a proprietary attractant that synergizes double-potent pheromones and the stickiest glue, the company's clothing moth traps are engineered to lure in male moths and terminate the reproduction cycle. Backed by thousands of five-star reviews, these traps provide a catch-all solution for clothes moths.

In addition to Dr. Killigan's Cedar Planks and Premium Clothing Moth Traps, the company's Six Feet Under Non-Toxic Insect Spray provides a plant-based bug killer that wipes out clothing moth larvae, along with more than 50 other types of insects.

Visit DrKilligans.com today for more information about Dr. Killigan's non-toxic insect control products , backed by the company's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

