Dr. Killigan's unveils the ultimate non-toxic fruit fly trap

News provided by

Dr. Killigan's

10 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Killigan's, a leader in non-toxic pest control, is excited to introduce its newest innovation: Sweet Surrender® Fruit Fly Trap. Backed by rigorous scientific testing, this patent-pending trap is meticulously engineered to lure and catch fruit flies, a common yet hazardous household pest known for carrying diseases like E. coli, salmonella and listeria.

Equipped with two 2 oz. doses of Dr. Killigan's lab-proven, non-toxic fruit fly attractant—a handcrafted blend of vinegar, sucrose and citrus—Sweet Surrender generates catch rates up to 10 times greater than other methods. The trap's unique design features specialized vent lines that emit the scent of the plant-based formula, directing fruit flies into strategically placed entry points and giving them their final resting place.

"In a world filled with quick fixes and harmful chemicals, we take pride in presenting an alternative that is not only effective but also safe around people, pets and plants when used as directed," stated Casey Bishop, the founder and president of Dr. Killigan's. "Our Sweet Surrender Fruit Fly Trap is crafted with precision and expertise to safeguard your home from the persistent nuisance of fruit flies. With this trap, we aim to provide and protect the peace of mind that comes with a safe and comfortable living space."

Sweet Surrender can be employed in the kitchen or any other room around the home. As a reusable trap with the option for liquid refills, it offers a long-lasting and sustainable solution to recurring fruit fly issues, eliminating the need for wasteful, single-use traps.

Like all of Dr. Killigan's products, the Sweet Surrender Fruit Fly Trap comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If the product doesn't meet expectations for any reason, the company will offer a replacement or full refund.

With over 50,000 five-star reviews, Dr. Killigan's is a leading authority in non-toxic pest control that has served more than 1 million households. The company's portfolio includes a range of scientifically-backed, non-toxic pest control solutions, reaffirming its commitment to helping households reclaim their living spaces without risking the health of humans, pets or plants.

For additional information about Sweet Surrender and the full range of Dr. Killigan's products, please visit https://www.drkilligans.com.

SOURCE Dr. Killigan's

