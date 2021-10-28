Dr. Kiya Movassaghi Named Eugene's Favorite Cosmetic Surgeon For 10 Years

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Movassaghi Plastic Surgery and Ziba Medical Spa congratulate the practice's medical director, board certified plastic surgeon Kiya Movassaghi, MD, FACS , on his tenth "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" win in The Register-Guard Readers' Choice awards . The award recipient is determined annually based on votes submitted by Eugene community members.

"I am genuinely honored to again be recognized with this award," said Dr. Movassaghi. "I'm grateful to the vibrant community here in Eugene, as well as my extraordinary staff, for helping to make us the thriving practice we are today. I will continue to do my utmost to serve the Eugene community by providing the highest level of care."

Dr. Movassaghi's practice offers a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, such as breast surgery and rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), performed safely in an accredited surgery facility. The practice is also home to Ziba Medical Spa, where services such as injectables, laser treatments, and non-surgical skin treatments are performed by licensed aesthetic clinical and nursing staff .

"When you come to my practice, you can trust I will treat you with the level of care I would give my own family. I am proud of our soothing, luxurious environment which also maintains the highest level of medical safety and certification," Dr. Movassaghi stated. "Another hallmark of my practice is to provide clear, honest insight into treatment options. Those seeking cosmetic enhancements should be able to have faith they are being guided to the best procedures for their needs."

While serving the Eugene community since 2002, Dr. Movassaghi has also served as President of the Northwest Society of Plastic Surgeons (NWSPS), on the Board of Directors for the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), as Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University, and as an ASAPS-endorsed fellowship director. He is widely published in scientific journals, and has recently edited a textbook, Shaping the Breast , on the fundamentals of implant-based breast surgery.

About Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa: Dr. Kiya Movassaghi is a board certified plastic surgeon who focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. A nationally-renowned expert, he is a graduate of Harvard Medical School, has performed over 14,000 cosmetic procedures, and holds over 18 years of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa is located at 330 South Garden Way, Suite 100, Eugene, Oregon, 97401. They can be reached by phone at 541.686.8700; for more information, visit drmovassaghi.com .

