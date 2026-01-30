Dr. Kofi Sarfo Launches National Scholarship Initiative to Cultivate Next Generation of Service-Oriented Physicians

Las Vegas Physician and Medical Educator Establishes $1,000 Award for Undergraduate Students Committed to Compassionate Healthcare and Community Medicine

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors announces its application period for undergraduate students nationwide who aspire to pursue careers in medicine with a dedication to serving underserved populations. The scholarship, founded by Las Vegas-based physician and medical educator Dr. Kofi E. Sarfo, awards $1,000 to one exceptional student who demonstrates strong commitment to compassionate healthcare and community-centered medical practice.

Dr. Kofi Sarfo, Medical Director of Vista Medical Associates and Clinical Assistant Professor at the UNLV School of Medicine, established this scholarship to support aspiring physicians who share his vision of accessible, patient-centered healthcare.

"The scholarship seeks to identify and support students who view medicine not merely as a profession, but as a calling to serve communities in need," states the announcement from Dr. Kofi Sarfo's scholarship program. "Future physicians who combine clinical excellence with genuine compassion represent the foundation of meaningful healthcare transformation."

Eligible applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities across the United States and actively pursuing pre-medical or related academic pathways.

The scholarship specifically targets students who understand healthcare as a vehicle for community impact. Dr. Kofi Sarfo brings international medical training experience and extensive work with underserved populations to this educational initiative, having served diverse patient communities throughout his career in Southern Nevada and participated in medical missions to Ghana and other regions requiring healthcare support.

As a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Diplomate of the American Board of Wound Management, Dr. Kofi Sarfo has led Vista Medical Associates since 2005, focusing on comprehensive outpatient care, complex wound management, and geriatric medicine.

Applications for the Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors must be submitted by September 15, 2026. The scholarship committee will announce the winner on October 15, 2026, recognizing one undergraduate student whose essay demonstrates exceptional understanding of medicine's role in addressing healthcare disparities and serving vulnerable populations.

This scholarship initiative reflects growing recognition within the medical community that tomorrow's physicians must combine clinical competency with dedication to health equity and service-oriented practice.

SOURCE Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship