Dr. Kristina Collins Named Chair of ACBSP Board of Directors for 2024-2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org, the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce Dr. Kristina Collins, Vice President of Assessment & Accreditation at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, as its Chair of the Board of Directors for 2024-25.

In her role as Chair, Dr. Collins will provide leadership and strategic direction to ACBSP, an organization recognized globally for accrediting business education programs at all levels of higher education. With a commitment to excellence in teaching and learning outcomes, ACBSP serves to ensure the quality and integrity of business education worldwide.

Dr. Collins has been a dedicated member of the ACBSP community for over 15 years, contributing her expertise in accreditation processes and assessment strategies to help enhance educational standards across institutions. She holds a PhD in Business Administration as well as an MSEd in Adult Education in addition to multiple professional certifications as a Six Sigma Green Belt and a Cultural Intelligence (CQ) Tier II Facilitator. Her extensive 25 years of experience in higher education, coupled with her passion for fostering academic excellence makes her uniquely qualified to lead the organization during this pivotal time.

"I am honored to be selected as Chair of the ACBSP Board of Directors," said Dr. Collins. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the Board and across the ACBSP membership to advance our mission of improving business education worldwide. Together, we will continue to promote the highest standards of teaching and learning, ensuring that students receive the best possible education to prepare them for successful careers."

As Assistant Vice President of Assessment and Accreditation at Ivy Tech Community College, Dr. Collins has played a crucial role in maintaining the institution's institutional accreditation status and implementing innovative assessment practices statewide across the College's nineteen campuses. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning academic programs with industry standards and ensuring that Ivy Tech graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the workforce.

ACBSP President/CEO Jeffrey Alderman expressed confidence in Dr. Collins's leadership, stating, "Dr. Collins brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing business education today. Her vision and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen ACBSP's efforts to support and enhance business programs worldwide."

A complete list of the 2024-25 Board of Directors can be found at www.acbsp.org/bod.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in over 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

