Dr. Kyle McGivern Joins Direct Orthopedic Care

Dr. McGivern earned his undergraduate degree in Zoology Biomedical Science at the University of Oklahoma and his medical degree at the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and a fellowship in knee and hip replacement surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. McGivern is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, and the American Osteopathic Association. Dr. McGivern specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction with a focus on hip and knee replacement, revisions, as well as general orthopedic surgery and trauma care. DOC welcomes Dr. McGivern to the team of orthopedic surgeons, pain management physicians and physician assistants at the Oklahoma City clinics.

About Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC):

Established in 2016, Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) has become a leading innovator in orthopedic healthcare. DOC has facility locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To reach Dr. Kyle McGivern please call: 405.445.0155.

