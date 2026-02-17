Dr. Kyra Bobinet to Present Groundbreaking Habenula Science for Trauma Treatment at the 2026 Neuroscience and Trauma Summit

Award-winning Physician-Researcher and CEO of Fresh Tri to Present at PESI's Virtual Summit on Rewiring Trauma Responses and Strengthening Nervous System Resilience

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyra Bobinet, M.D., M.P.H., public health physician, behavioral neuroscience expert, founder of the Iterative Mindset Method™, will join an internationally recognized faculty at the 2026 Neuroscience and Trauma Summit, hosted by PESI on February 23-24, 2026.

The virtual summit brings together leading voices in trauma-informed care and applied neuroscience, including Dan Siegel, M.D.; Frank Anderson, M.D.; Diana Fosha, Ph. D.; Mary-Frances O'Connor, Ph. D.; and other distinguished clinicians and researchers. The two-day event is designed to equip mental health professionals with cutting-edge strategies to rewire trauma responses, recognize brain-body signals, and support nervous system resilience in therapy. CE credits for most licensed clinicians are available.

Advancing Brain-Based Trauma Treatments

Dr. Bobinet's session will focus on how clinicians can apply brain-based principles, applying new neuroscience on the habenular complex for both mood and motivation, to innovate more effective treatment of trauma. Applying neuroscience, behavioral medicine, and her work developing the Iterative Mindset Method, she will share:

How trauma impacts habit circuitry and self-regulation

Why traditional cognitive approaches often fail to create durable change

Practical strategies to support nervous system resilience

Clinical applications that translate neuroscience into everyday therapeutic practice

Dr. Bobinet's work bridges academic research and real-world implementation, offering clinicians accessible tools grounded in applied neuroplasticity.

"Trauma treatment, advancing slowly over the years, continues to be a vexxing and recalcitrant challenge for patients and clinicians alike," said Dr. Bobinet. "When we empower compassionate, brilliant clinicians with the latest neuroscience, especially the outsized impact of the habenula, new therapies and approaches can be applied that reduce patient suffering and offer freedom and quality of life like never before."

About the 2026 Neuroscience and Trauma Summit

Hosted by PESI, a global leader in continuing education for mental health professionals, the 2026 Neuroscience and Trauma Summit is a virtual two-day event designed for therapists, psychologists, counselors, social workers, and healthcare providers seeking advanced, evidence-based approaches to trauma treatment. You can register here .

The summit theme — Rewire Trauma Responses, Recognize Brain-Body Signals, and Support Nervous System Resilience in Therapy — reflects the growing integration of neuroscience into clinical care.

About Dr. Kyra Bobinet

Kyra Bobinet , M.D., M.P.H., is a physician, author, and applied neuroscience expert and CEO of Fresh Tri, specializing in sustainable behavior change and resilience. Trained at Harvard, Stanford, and UCSF, Dr. Bobinet is the founder of the Iterative Mindset Method™ and a leading voice in translating neuroplasticity research into practical frameworks for clinicians and organizations. Dr. Bobinet is the bestselling author of Unstoppable Brain: The New Neuroscience That Frees Us From Failure, Eases Our Stress, and Creates Lasting Change. A TedX and keynote speaker, trainer, and podcast host, Dr. Bobinet addresses topics such as behavior change, motivation recovery and empowerment for everyone from high-influence leaders to vulnerable populations. She has published peer-reviewed research on sustainable behavior change, habit formation, and Iterative Mindset and holds two behavioral algorithm patents. Her work focuses on empowering individuals to build lasting change through rewiring their brain — shifting from the performative, perfection-driven approaches that are pervasive and harmful within modern society, to a natural, sustainable, and brain-friendly iterative approach.

