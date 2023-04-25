Dr. Lake Garner Acquires Stake in Hattiesburg Country Club - A New Era Begins!

HATTIESBURG, Miss., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hattiesburg Country Club is excited to announce that Dr. Lake Garner, a prominent businessman, entrepreneur, and entertainer, has become a part owner in the prestigious club. With a net worth of approximately $100 million, Dr. Garner brings an extensive background in business, dentistry, and entertainment to the table.

Dr. Lake Garner, Hattiesburg MS

Dr. Lake Garner's entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 12 when he ran a mail order memorabilia business while also operating a successful neighborhood fruit stand. These early achievements gave way to larger, more complex businesses in college; where he initially started investing in real estate and bought, sold, and traded used cars as a side hustle. Upon graduation, he began acquiring and leasing residential rental properties, buying and selling fixer-uppers, and eventually entering the commercial market. Dr. Garner's unwavering drive, will, and determination, blessed by God, has led him to find success.

In 2009, Dr. Garner started opening dental clinics and acquiring existing ones, along with the real estate they occupied. Today, he owns over 24 dental practices across various locations, serving communities in need of comprehensive dental care. For more information about Dr. Garner's dental practice and locations, please visit https://lakegarnerdentalgroup.com/ & https://garnernicholsdental.com/ .

In addition to his dental practice, Dr. Garner has also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is known for his work on popular television shows and movies, including "The Amazing Race," "The World Series of Poker," and "Incarnation." Dr. Garner also created his own reality show "The Tooth Hurts," and is in talks to have the popular series sold to a major television network. You can view Dr. Garner's IMDb page here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2123701/ .

Hattiesburg Country Club, founded in 1919, has long been a cornerstone of the Hattiesburg community. The club is known for its beautifully manicured 18-hole golf course, state-of-the-art tennis facilities, and luxurious clubhouse, which hosts a variety of events throughout the year. The club's mission is to provide members with an exceptional experience that fosters camaraderie, relaxation, and enjoyment.

Dr. Garner's investment in Hattiesburg Country Club reflects his deep commitment to supporting local businesses and the Hattiesburg community. His extensive experience and diverse background in business, dentistry, and entertainment will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of the club.

For more information about Hattiesburg Country Club, please visit https://www.hattiesburgcountryclub.com/ .

