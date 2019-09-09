Dr. Lancer Supports Dermatological Research Through Endowed Chair with Massachusetts General Hospital

An MGH Endowed Chair is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a physician with a demonstrated record in clinical, research or hospital-based education. It enables recipients to continue making major breakthroughs and remain at the leading edge of science. Dr. Lancer's generous endowment is an opportunity for Dr. Anderson to continue his research and developments in non-scarring lasers; new treatments for birthmarks, microvascular and pigmented lesions; and tattoo and permanent hair removal.

The Lancer Endowed Chair was announced on Sep. 4, 2019 at the Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation at MGH in a gathering of the academic community's most esteemed physicians, professors and researchers. Dr. Lancer welcomed the crowd, shared his experience as an alumnus and why he is thrilled to recognize Dr. Anderson and his leading work. Along with being an alumnus, Dr. Lancer's passion and extensive knowledge in the industry were the driving forces behind his decision to create this Chair.

"Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School were the foundation of my career and I am honored to support the work and research of Dr. Anderson. I look forward to seeing the contributions he will make to his field with this endowment," said Dr. Harold Lancer.

"The word philanthropy literally means a love for mankind, which describes this gift from Dr. Harold Lancer," said Dr. Anderson. "Skin health strongly affects how we look and feel about ourselves. Skin disease often dictates quality of life and sometimes, cuts lives short. As the inaugural Lancer Endowed Chair, my aim is to foster innovations and discoveries that may help solve some of these problems."

About Dr. Lancer:

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dr. Lancer spent his youth in Connecticut, received his undergraduate education from Brandeis University and then his medical degree from the University of California/San Diego School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency. He later completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the Tel Hashomer Medical School visiting fellow in plastic surgery, Israel, followed by a residency in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin, UK. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice.

Dr. Lancer is the founder of Lancer Skincare, a regimen and range of products that are sold globally. Dr. Lancer's study of the skin's natural renewal and repair process led him to develop the Lancer Anti-Aging Method, a three-step routine of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish that are formulated to work synergistically to renew and restore the skin's vitality.

