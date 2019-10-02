Dr. Larry Kestin, 21st Century Oncology's Medical Director, Michigan Region, Named A Fellow of the American Society for Radiation and Oncology (ASTRO)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Radiation and Oncology (ASTRO), the world's largest society for radiation oncology professionals, recently voted to confer upon 21st Century Oncology Medical Director, Michigan Region, Dr. Larry Kestin the designation of American Society for Radiation Oncology Fellow (FASTRO), which recognizes physicians who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from my peers in radiation and oncology," Dr. Kestin said. "I thank the ASTRO board for including me in this esteemed group of 2019 fellows."

Dr. Kestin joins an elite group of just 26 physicians and medical physicists who are recognized this year for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and cancer care. In addition to serving as Medical Director, Dr. Kestin treats patients at MHP Radiation Oncology Institute, a practice of 21st Century Oncology, the nation's largest integrated cancer care network.

Since the award's inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 353 of ASTRO's more than 10,000 members worldwide.

"We congratulate Dr. Kestin for this significant achievement," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "This recognition is yet another testament to the level of care our patients receive from doctors and treatment facilities located right in their own backyards."

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the world's largest radiation oncology society, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. The Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. ASTRO publishes three medical journals, International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics, Practical Radiation Oncology and Advances in Radiation Oncology; developed and maintains an extensive patient website, RT Answers; and created the nonprofit foundation Radiation Oncology Institute. To learn more about ASTRO, visit astro.org or RTanswers.org, sign up to receive our news and follow us on our blog, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

