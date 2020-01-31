Dr. Lars Bouma Elected as Vice President of the American College of Prosthodontists

Dr. Bouma received his DDS degree from Baylor College of Dentistry and completed his General Practice Residency at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. He then received a commission in the Air Force where he completed his prosthodontic residency along with attaining a MS degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

During an eleven-year career in the Air Force Dental Corp, he held positions as; Chief of Prosthodontics, Dental Laboratory Flight Commander, Dental Support Flight Commander, Assistant Director of an AEGD residency and Regional Prosthodontic Consultant. He now maintains a full-time private practice limited to prosthodontics and implant dentistry in Oklahoma City and holds an academic appointment at The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.

He has served on the Board of Directors of the ACP as well as numerous committees. He also served as President of his local dental society and is a member of the ADA. Dr. Bouma is an active teacher and lecturers nationally. His publications, research and lecture topics cover all aspects of advanced technologies both clinically and in the dental laboratory. Dr. Bouma is a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics and a Fellow of the ACP.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

