Dr. LaVern McCants Says That the Lives of Students, Educators, and School Support Staff Should Outweigh Other Factors

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. LaVern McCants, an education expert and author of numerous books on educational issues, says that "the lives of students, educators and school support staff should outweigh other factors." In a recent statement, McCants expressed that "schools should only provide remote learning during the pandemic. The virus will continue to spread if schools reopen. It is unrealistic that students would continuously practice social distancing while at school. Schools are a hot spot. Lives are precious. One person infected by the virus is too much!"

Schools are a Hot Spot Remote Learning Should be the Only Learning Option for Schools During the Pandemic

McCants continues to take a firm stance about safety issues in school environments during the pandemic. Dr. McCants presently says that "as human beings, we all make mistakes, but when we realize that we have made huge mistakes that affect others, we are obligated to correct our error in judgment. Having reopened the schools for in-person learning, was a mistake that needs to be corrected because lives are at stake."

Dr. McCants says that the Washington Post reported that "teachers in U.S. school districts in Missouri, Mississippi, South Carolina, Iowa, and Oklahoma have died from COVID-19, since the reopening of the 2020-2021 school year. McCants says that USA Today reports data that the Kaiser Family Foundation predicts that nearly 1.5 million teachers, or 1 in 4, are at a greater risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19. McCants says that according to CDC, "as of September 14, 2020, there were 6,503.030 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 193,705 resulted in deaths. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 549,432 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. These numbers were extremely high prior to the reopening of U.S. schools."

McCants says that according to the New York Post, CNN, ABC News, CBS News, USA Today, the HuffPost, and other sources, "since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, college campuses have become a major hotspot. Thousands of college students throughout the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. McCants says that it is unjust to put people at-risk. Remote learning should be the only learning option for schools during the pandemic."

