HERCULES, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lilia Lizano, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional in the field of Medicine as a leading OB-GYN at Women's Group for Health.

Treating women nationally, Women's Group for Health specializes in Obstetrics, Gynecology, Infertility, and Osteoporosis. The goal of the Group is to couple comprehensive medical treatment with a comfortable environment. From baby deliveries to regular OB-GYN services, the Group aims to provide a standard of excellence that female care requires by keeping current on the newest technologies and medical guidelines.



An esteemed healthcare professional, Dr. Lizano relies on her caring nature, expert knowledge, and compassion for her patients to deliver the highest quality care. Even with 35 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Lizano states that that her passion is as strong as it has ever been, as she says, "I love what I do and I never stop learning from my patients." Her dedication to the field is evident; she indicates that her inspiration has never left her, stating, "I've liked working with women since my medical rotation. I enjoy the medical and surgical aspect of the field. Each delivery is different." For a career characterized by both joyous and difficult moments, her advice is that "You have to love it, as it can have very demanding hours." With an enthusiasm that remains unrivaled, Dr. Lizano continues to work to perfect her craft and give patients peace of mind that they are in caring hands.



Prior to entering the world of professional medicine, Dr. Lizano obtained her Medical Degree from the University of Connecticut.



Dr. Lizano dedicates this recognition, "To my dad, Luis Lizano, who has instilled in me his wonderful work ethic."



For more information, please visit www.womensgroupforhealth.com



