Dr. Lisa D. Ahrendt is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lisa D. Ahrendt is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Ahrendt attended Washington University in St.Louis and earned a BS in Biology. She then received an MD from the Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Drexel University). She also completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Ahrendt believes that the key to the successful treatment of cancer has a team-based approach. The relationship between the patient, family members, doctors, nurses and support services is essential. She is an investigator involved in clinical research trials in medical oncology and hematology. Her research includes oncology and hematology. She specializes in treating breast, colorectal, and lung cancers; chronic myeloid leukemia; and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. According to the doctor, she treats the patients and their families and has done extensive research in these fields.

She is affiliated with the American Medical Association and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Ahrendt is a board-certified medical oncologist and noted that she wanted to help those in need and to impact people's ability to get through disease and difficult situations leading her to pursue a medical position. She has more than eighteen years of experience in the field and more than 8 years in her current position.

Dr. Ahrendt volunteers with the local schools and Trinity Methodist Church's church. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing camping hiking and fishing with her husband and son.

