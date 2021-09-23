Dr. Lisa Harrison to Receive National Award for Middle Level Education

The award will be presented at the 48 th Annual Conference for Middle Level Education this November. Harrison has been an active education advocate since beginning her career as a 7 th grade math teacher in Brooklyn, New York. A scholar of middle level education research, teaching, and equity, Harrison's work has made a significant impact, especially in examining the experiences of Black girls in middle school. "It truly is an honor!" said Harrison, "Dr. Lounsbury and every previous recipient of this award has set a tremendous legacy. It's a privilege to follow in their footsteps and work towards creating equitable in and out of school experiences for all young adolescents."

Harrison has previously received several grants and awards, including the Vincent Anfara, Jr. Outstanding Middle Level Research Award. In addition, she currently serves as Vice Chair of the AMLE Board of Trustees and Co-Editor of Middle School Journal. "Dr. Harrison is a tremendous asset to any organization she is involved with. We are lucky to have her leadership," added Jim Barnes, AMLE Board of Trustees Chair.

In 2020, Harrison co-authored the 5th edition of AMLE's landmark position paper, The Successful Middle School: This We Believe, which has sold more than 10,000 copies. Harrison was critical in ensuring that an equity lens was applied throughout the text. Dr. Penny Bishop, her co-author and fellow Lounsbury Award recipient, said, "I can't imagine anyone more deserving. Through her extensive scholarship and service to the field, Dr. Harrison has thoughtfully led the field to examine critical questions about how we serve all students in just and equitable ways."

