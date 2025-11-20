Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su has been elected Chair of the SIA Board of Directors. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lisa Su as SIA Chair during an exciting and consequential time for the semiconductor industry," said SIA President and CEO John Neuffer. "Lisa has pushed the boundaries of semiconductor innovation for decades and is an extremely strong and influential leader in our industry. We look forward to her leadership in the year ahead as we push for policies that promote growth and innovation in the chip sector and keep America on top in this foundational, transformative technology."

Dr. Su brings more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. As Chair and CEO of AMD, she has led the company's transformation into a global leader in high performance computing and a key supplier of advanced AI chips. Before assuming her current role, Dr. Su served as chief operating officer at AMD, where she unified AMD's business units, sales, operations, and infrastructure into a single organization focused on execution and market impact. Prior to her roles at AMD, Dr. Su held leadership roles with Freescale Semiconductor (now NXP Semiconductors), IBM, and Texas Instruments. Dr. Su holds a PhD in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and in 2020 received the Robert N. Noyce Award for her groundbreaking contributions to the semiconductor industry.

"The semiconductor industry is at the heart of American innovation and essential to our economic growth and national security," said Dr. Su. "It's an honor to serve as Chair of SIA at such an important time. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues on the SIA Board of Directors to strengthen U.S. semiconductor competitiveness, extend our foundation for innovation, and build a stronger chip industry for many years to come."

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

