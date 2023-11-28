Dr. Liu Jian, President of Medicilon Drug Discovery Division, wins the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award

News provided by

Medicilon Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Liu Jian, President of the Drug Discovery Division at Medicilon, has been awarded the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award for 2023 from the New Jersey Research and Development Committee. This recognition stems from his innovative patent on the PCSK9 inhibitor, a novel cyclic peptide named MK-0616, developed during his previous tenure at Merck in the United States.

Continue Reading
Dr. Liu Jian
Dr. Liu Jian

Dr. Liu Jian's receipt of this honor is in high recognition for his technological innovation in drug discovery. At Merck, Dr. Liu was deeply involved in the entire process of new drug discovery and development. He led teams that invented and submitted 10 compounds that reached clinical-stage, entering phase I, II, and III trials. With over 72 patent applications and 21 patents granted, and Dr. Liu  received the "Merck Excellence Award" four times. In the academic realm, he also had significant achievements, publishing 47 articles in international peer-reviewed academic journals and serving as a reviewer at several international academic journals, demonstrating his wide-ranging influence.

Dr. Liu's scientific philosophy and mission is an unwavering commitment to advancing cutting-edge technology, a commitment shared by Medicilon. Working in such frontier technologies as Artificial Intelligent Drug Design (AIDD), Dr. Liu was successful in leveraging the existing AI research and development service platform. He led a team to build and improve various technological platforms for new drug development, including AIDD, structural biology, peptide and cyclic peptide drug development, synthetic biology, nuclear medicine research, and more. This approach enables Medicilon to provide comprehensive one-stop services, from target investigation recommendations to IND application for new drug development.

Dr. Liu Jian stated, "I am honored to receive the 44th 'Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award.' As a biomedicine researcher, I hope to use cutting-edge innovative technology to break through conventional structural barriers and provide more answers to drug discovery. In the future, Medicilon will continue to iterate innovative technologies, empowering more accessible new drug development."

About MK-0616

It is a remarkable fact that the unique cyclic peptide structure of MK-0616 enables it to achieve the potency and selectivity of antibodies in an orally administered form, providing validation and guidance for the use of mRNA display technology. This represents a significant advancement exemplifying how medicinal chemistry can successfully support innovative drug discovery. Currently, Merck has initiated phase III clinical trials for MK-0616.

Website: https://www.medicilon.com/

SOURCE Medicilon Inc.

Also from this source

Fosun Health Capital reached a cooperation agreement with Medicilon to explore innovative drug research and development together

Fosun Health Capital reached a cooperation agreement with Medicilon to explore innovative drug research and development together

On July 25, 2023, Fosun Health Capital established by Fosun Pharma (stock code:600196.SH), reached a strategic partnership with Medicilon (stock...
Společnost Medicilon jmenovala Dr. Liu Jiana prezidentem divize pro objevování léků

Společnost Medicilon jmenovala Dr. Liu Jiana prezidentem divize pro objevování léků

BOSTON, 13. července 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Společnost Medicilon, přední farmaceutická platforma pro smluvní předklinický výzkum a vývoj, nedávno...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.