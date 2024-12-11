Dr. Loren M. Hill of The Acclivity Earns New Professional Certifications, Elevating Her Impact in Leadership and Coaching

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acclivity, a leading voice in advancing leadership, coaching, and professional development, is proud to announce that founder, Dr. Loren M. Hill has earned several prestigious professional certifications. These credentials further advance her expertise and commitment to fostering career advancement and academic leadership development for women of color in academia.

New Certifications:

Dr. Loren M. Hill, CEO/Founder of Acclivity and Strategic Academic Career Consultant

Fielding Evidence-Based Coaching Certificate: Dr. Hill has successfully completed the rigorous Evidence-Based Coaching program from Fielding Graduate University, equipping her with advanced skills in applying research-backed coaching methodologies to promote leadership growth and personal development.





Graduate School Alliance for Education in Coaching (GSAEC) Credential: Dr. Hill has been recognized as a GSEC Credential-holding member by GSAEC. This credential signifies her adherence to the highest standards in graduate-level education in coaching and her ongoing commitment to coaching excellence.





Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification: The Acclivity Corporation is now officially certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This certification, which is housed in NMSDC CENTRAL®—the MBE database—highlights The Acclivity's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion in business and leadership consulting.





International Coaching Federation (ICF) Membership: Dr. Hill is now a proud member of the International Coaching Federation, the premier global body for coaching professionals. This membership reinforces her standing as a globally recognized coach who adheres to the ICF's high standards for ethics and professionalism in the field of coaching.

These certifications not only showcase Dr. Hill's expertise but also reflect The Acclivity's mission to provide top-tier coaching and consulting services tailored to the unique challenges faced by underrepresented groups in academia and business.

These new credentials support The Acclivity's goal of providing evidence-based, results-oriented coaching that meets the diverse needs of professionals today.

About The Acclivity

Founded by Dr. Loren M. Hill, The Acclivity is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations break through barriers and achieve professional growth. Specializing in leadership development, coaching, and advancing women and people of color in academia and business, The Acclivity offers services that foster personal, professional, and organizational transformation.

For more information, visit www.theacclivity.com .

