Dr. Louvell A. Anderson, D.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CRETE, Ill., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Louvell A. Anderson, D.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Ministry in recognition of his role as CEO & Apostle of Ministry at Old Camp Ground International Ministry, Inc.

A seasoned professional who is revered for his remarkable contributions to the industry, Dr. Louvell A. Anderson, D.D., has served in his current capacity as CEO & Apostle of Ministry for the past fifty years. A former public school teacher and consultant in California and Louisiana, Dr. Anderson has acted as a bishop and overseer of Old Camp Ground for more than 25 years. Throughout his career, Dr. Anderson has attained extensive experience as a conference speaker on a global platform. He has made contributions to religion and adult education, traveling across the United States and overseas to Russia, the Republic of Korea, France, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Greece.

A proud affiliate of Bridge Network Ministry, Dr. Anderson serves as a Professor at CBII and a Civil Leader. While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Anderson earned a Doctorate of Divinity (D.D.) from Trinity Hill College. Thereafter, Dr. Anderson would go on to obtain his Ph.D. in Theology and Philosophy from Logan.

A distinguished scholar, Dr. Anderson has authored three books: Two Women to Avoid in the 21st Century and One Woman to Embrace Into Eternity in 2010, The Adventure of Prayer & Forgiveness Through Spiritual Warfare in 2010, and The Test Of The Anointed Leadership In The Pulpit To Combat the Wolf, the Dog and the Pig and the Little Foxes that Spoil the Vines in 2012.

In recognition of his many professional achievements, Dr. Anderson is the recipient of several awards; including being honored as one of 3,000 Noted American Businessmen in 1993. A featured member in Who's Who in California in 1989, Dr. Anderson was named one of the Nation's Top Public Speakers by the American Banking Institute in 1972.

When he is not at work, Dr. Anderson enjoys collecting elephants, and reading and researching history.

