Dr. Luc van Loon Joins Unicity's Scientific Advisory Board

An expert on protein and its role in nutrition, van Loon will consult on product development.

PROVO, Utah, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicity is pleased to announce that Dr. Luc van Loon has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (USAB).

Dr. van Loon has been a professor of nutrition and exercise at Maastricht University in the Netherlands since 2010. He has published well over 500 peer-reviewed articles, with his current focus being on the skeletal muscle adaptive response to physical activity and the impact of nutritional and pharmacological interventions to modulate metabolism in both health and disease.

Dr. Luc van Loon, Unicity's Newest Scientific Advisory Board Member

Given his expertise on protein, Dr. van Loon will be a strong addition to the USAB. His primary duties will be to consult on product development, provide input on scientific content, and lecture at company-sponsored events.

The USAB helps guide Unicity's product development and innovation. With the brightest minds working together, Unicity is able to further its mission to Make Life Better. Visit www.unicityscience.org to learn more.

About Unicity International: Unicity designs and produces innovative nutritional products that make healthy living doable in an on-the-go world. For over 30 years, Unicity has been a global leader in creating solutions that support better metabolic health, with the mission to Make Life Better for individuals worldwide. Learn more at www.unicity.com .

Media Contact:

Colette Dahl

CXO

(800) 864-2489

[email protected]

This transmission may be: (1) subject to the attorney-client privilege, (2) attorney work product, or (3) strictly confidential. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you may not disclose, print, copy or disseminate this information. If you have received this in error, please reply and notify the sender (only) and delete the message. Unauthorized interception of this email is a violation of federal criminal law. This communication does not reflect an intention by the sender or the sender's client or principal to conduct a transaction or make any agreement by electronic means. Nothing contained in this message or in any attachment shall satisfy the requirements for a writing, and nothing contained herein shall constitute a contract or electronic signature under the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, any version of the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act or any other statute governing electronic transactions.

SOURCE Unicity International