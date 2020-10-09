Dr. Luis F. Rivera's new book Mas Allá de la Muerte, a sagacious read that delves into the topic of death and its impact in the human psyche

Dr. Luis F. Rivera said this about his book: "Are you brave? We urge you to read this book that talks about death. The only requirement to die is to be alive. Every time you turn one more year of life, you also have one year less of life. Most people run away from the word death as if it were something terrible—a cruel punishment from life. They teach us to fear, hate, and reject death; and this does not allow us to fully enjoy life. Death is something natural—one more experience within life that is eternal. This book motivates you to look in the mirror and face natural death with love, accepting it as a positive experience while rejecting suicide as an unintelligent action.

Are you brave? This book has many teachings you must assimilate."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Luis F. Rivera's new book Mas Allá de la Muerte instills resounding wisdom on death to the readers that provokes thoughts about life, purpose, and love in the face of passing.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with the true effect of death and the idea of moving forward in loss can purchase Mas Allá de la Muerte in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308974/Dr__Luis_F__Rivera__Guruji_Rivera.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

