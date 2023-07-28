Dr. Luke Lathrop and Stacy Lathrop of Roswell Launch First Drive-Thru Medical Clinic in Georgia; SmartMED Drive-Thru is Revolutionizing the Medical Industry and the Patient Experience

ATLANTA, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMED Drive-Thru, a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru medical clinic in Roswell, GA is transforming how medical care is delivered and received. Providing patients with quick, convenient, and compassionate care in the comfort of their own cars, SmartMED is changing medicine.

More than 3,500 patients of all ages, have utilized the extensive services SmartMED provides, eliminating tedious wait times at primary doctors' offices and urgent care facilities.

SmartMED's new 5,000 sq ft location will open October 2023 in Roswell, GA. At this new location, a full-service laboratory will now be onsite, providing molecular diagnostics, genetics, infectious diseases, and toxicology testing to the community.
What started as a drive-thru Covid testing site quickly became a full-service medical practice by August of 2022. SmartMED Drive-Thru provides services such as: diagnosing illnesses including pink eye and ear infections; treating upper respiratory infections, flu, and RSV; administering stitches and wound care; and offering IV hydration or weight loss medication.  At SmartMED, no appointments are needed and on average a visit from check in to check out is completed in less than 10 minutes.

Dr. Luke Lathrop, an emergency room physician in Marietta, GA, and his wife, SmartMED CEO, Stacy Lathrop, have announced the opening of their new 5,000 sq ft location at 612 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, on October 2, 2023. A second SmartMED Drive-Thru location will be opened in Woodstock, GA in 2024.

The new SmartMED Drive Thru will still be the convenient, drive-thru model offering urgent care services from the comfort of the car. However, at the new location, a full-service laboratory will now be onsite, providing molecular diagnostics, genetics, infectious diseases, and toxicology testing to the community.

HOW IT ALL BEGAN
After running a Covid testing site during the height of the pandemic in 2021 and seeing more than 22,000 patients, Dr. Lathrop and Stacy brainstormed how to not only better serve patients but also the community. Lathrop had seen first-hand the 8 to 12 hour wait time at local ERs and recognized the need for the medical field to evolve and provide care in a safer and more efficient way. In August of 2022, SmartMED began expanding their offerings to include full medical evaluations, testing, diagnosis, and treatment from the comfort of the car.

Their effort has been acknowledged by their patients with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google and posts raving about SmartMED on social media.

"SmartMED has been an absolute game changer for us. As a mom of 6, it can be challenging when someone gets sick," commented local mom, Ashley Jones. "I love the convenience of being able to pull up with the whole crew. They've treated our entire family multiple times for everything from strep to bronchitis, and have even stitched up two of my sons."

Julie Minton brought her three children to SmartMED when they were sick, and soon after referred her parents. Since then, all three generations have returned for treatment and now consider SmartMED their first stop when medical issues arise.

"For people with compromised immune systems, SmartMED's setting can be safer," explained Stacy. "For those with decreased mobility, it can be easier. And for those with children who are anxious in traditional doctors' offices, it is invaluable."

Medical Services Include: 

  • Sick Visits
  • Onsite Lab Services
  • IV Hydration
  • Semaglutide for Weight Loss
  • Camp & Sports Physicals
  • Medication Refills

SmartMED Drive-Thru is credentialed as "general medicine practice" so that it's a primary care copay for most insurances. In-Network with all major insurance carriers; Insurance and Pricing.  

For more information, call (678) 744-5386 or visit: www.smartmeddrivethru.com

