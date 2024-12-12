Dr. Lupita Hightower to Receive Prestigious Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity is proud to announce Dr. Lupita Hightower, Superintendent of Tolleson Elementary School District, as the recipient of the 2025 Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes Dr. Hightower's exceptional contributions to educational equity and her influential role in advancing women's leadership in public education.

The award will be presented at the Tech, Power and Equity Conference, taking place January 23-25, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Phoenix. The presentation ceremony will be held during a special recognition event on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 AM.

"Dr. Hightower exemplifies the bold educational leadership that transforms communities," said Dr. Christina DeJesus Kishimoto, Chief Executive Officer of Voice4Equity. "Her impact extends far beyond Arizona, inspiring women educators nationwide to pursue superintendent roles and advocate for educational equity."

"Dr. Lupita Hightower's legacy in our district is one of excellence and equity, evident in the countless opportunities provided for students and the barriers removed to ensure their success. Her impactful mentorship has modeled true leadership—kind, compassionate, and inclusive—leaving a lasting impression on both adults and children. Through her advocacy, Dr. Hightower has brought high-quality programs to our schools and fostered meaningful engagement with community leaders, organizations, and businesses, leaving the district poised to continue to succeed and thrive for years to come," said Assistant Superintendent Gisselle Herrera, who will succeed Dr. Hightower as superintendent.

The Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award honors educational leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to equity in public schools while fostering pathways for women in educational leadership. Dr. Hightower joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including Dr. Sharon Contreras (2024) and Dr. Carmen Ayala (2023).

In recognition of Dr. Hightower's influence in Arizona, Voice4Equity is offering a special one-day conference registration to Arizona Educators for the Saturday morning program. This will allow local educational leaders to participate in celebrating Dr. Hightower's achievements and lifetime commitment to educational equity.

The Tech, Power and Equity Conference brings together educational leaders committed to advancing equity and innovation in public education. See voice4equity.com/tpe to learn more.

About Voice4Equity

Voice4Equity is dedicated to elevating women to executive leadership roles in education and creating more equitable futures for all students. Through conferences, networking events, and leadership development programs, the organization works to transform educational leadership and outcomes across the nation. Learn more about Voice4Equity at voice4equity.com

For more information about the Tech, Power and Equity Conference or Voice4Equity, please contact Steve Smith at [email protected].

