Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students Announces National Opportunity for Future Healthcare Leaders

Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students Opens Applications for Undergraduate and Graduate Students Focused on Integrative Medicine and Proactive Brain Health

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students officially announces its nationwide call for applications, offering academic support to students pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, and osteopathic healthcare. Established by Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, the scholarship reflects a growing commitment to fostering innovation, preventive healthcare thinking, and compassionate leadership among the next generation of medical professionals.

The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students presents a one-time award of $1,000 to a student who demonstrates academic excellence, forward-thinking medical insight, and a strong dedication to advancing patient-centered care.

Dr. Lynn Puana is widely recognized for her work in integrative medicine and cognitive health through the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute (PICMI).

The scholarship's 2026 essay prompt invites applicants to examine the future of proactive medicine and early intervention in healthcare systems. Applicants must submit an original essay between 700 and 1,000 words responding to the following topic:

"Dr. Lynn Puana advocates for a 'proactive' rather than 'reactive' approach to brain health. Discuss how proactive care and advanced diagnostic thinking can be integrated into future medical careers. Explain how early intervention and a 'whole-person' philosophy may improve patient outcomes within a chosen medical specialty."

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include:

Undergraduate students currently pursuing a pre-medical academic track

Graduate students enrolled in accredited Medical (MD), Dental (DDS/DMD), or Osteopathic (DO) programs

Demonstrated interest in integrative medicine, cognitive health, or related medical sciences

Strong academic standing and dedication to healthcare advancement

Submission of an original essay addressing the official scholarship prompt

The application deadline for the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students is January 15, 2027. The scholarship recipient will be officially announced on February 15, 2027.

As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward preventive care models and advanced diagnostics, Dr. Lynn Puana continues to advocate for medical education that evolves alongside emerging patient needs. The scholarship serves as an extension of that vision by recognizing students who seek to redefine healthcare through innovation, interdisciplinary thinking, and compassionate treatment practices.

SOURCE Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship