Dr. Manuel A. Abdala Joins Daniela Bambaci and Santiago Dellepiane at BRG

BRG welcomes widely respected damages expert Dr. Manuel A. Abdala as it strengthens its international arbitration and cross-border disputes team

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has today announced the expansion of its international arbitration and cross-border disputes team with the appointment of Dr. Manuel A. Abdala, one of the industry's most widely respected damages experts.

Dr. Abdala joins BRG's team of financial economists dedicated to cross-border disputes and arbitration, under the leadership of practice co-chairs and managing directors Daniela Bambaci and Santiago Dellepiane.

Dr. Abdala is renowned among the foremost practitioners in the field of international arbitration. In announcing the addition of his decades of experience and world-class reputation to the firm's thriving International Arbitration practice, BRG is heralding the foundation of "an unrivalled proposition" for its clients across the globe.

Commenting on the significant appointment, Dellepiane, co-head of BRG's Global Economics community, said, "Manuel shares our values of rigor, excellence and independence, which is why he is so well aligned with the BRG team. We are excited to combine our culture, skills and talent with his unparalleled track record and intellect for the benefit of our clients."

Bambaci added, "This is a truly special opportunity. We first worked together in the early 2000s and are delighted to be reuniting. I look forward to the synergies we will create."

Dr. Abdala commented, "Daniela and Santiago have built an outstanding team, which is the perfect springboard for this new collaboration. I am very excited to contribute to the continued growth of the practice. This is also a great opportunity to contribute to a company known for its diversification of disciplines with a strong academic patina and commitment to innovation and excellence."

BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald said, "Manuel's decision to join BRG is an endorsement of our strategic growth plans by one of the biggest names in our industry. As part of our team, Manuel will reinforce our ability to serve our clients as they navigate their most complex business issues around the world."

BRG's International Arbitration practice includes 23 experts listed in Who's Who Legal: Arbitration 2024, of whom six are Global Elite Thought Leaders. The practice has staff around the world, including in Beijing, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, Perth, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

About Dr. Abdala

Dr. Abdala's career has spanned more than 195 international arbitration cases.

Dr. Abdala is a published authority on economic regulation, institutional design, utility privatization and valuation, industry structure and competition policy. He was a key economic advisor to Argentina's Secretariat of Energy on the 1990s reform of the energy sector and has since conducted studies for private companies and public institutions related to business valuation, damage analysis and regulatory analysis of infrastructure projects across the world.

Dr. Abdala joins as a managing director in Washington, DC.

BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC