Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship for Future Doctors: Nourishing Aspirations in Medicine

News provided by

Dr Manuel Abreu Scholarship

29 Dec, 2023, 11:38 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Dr. Manuel Abreu is pleased to announce the launch of the Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship for Future Doctors, a distinguished initiative aimed at supporting high school students with a passion for medicine in achieving their dreams. Dr. Abreu, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over two decades of experience, has dedicated his career to medical education, access to healthcare, and community service.

This one-time scholarship, with a generous award of $1,000, is designed to assist aspiring doctors in pursuing their academic goals.

To apply, prospective scholars are invited to visit the official website https://drmanuelabreuscholarship.com/manuel-abreu-scholarship/ and submit a personal statement addressing a significant challenge currently faced by the healthcare industry. The statement should also propose an innovative solution to address the challenge effectively, outlining why the applicant is passionate about medicine and deserving of the Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship. The deadline for applications is July 15, 2024, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2024.

Dr. Manuel Abreu's commitment extends beyond medical practice; he actively contributes to his community through volunteering at the Mission Medical Center/Lady Queen of Peace Church in Delray Beach, Florida, and mentoring medical students and residents. The Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship for Future Doctors is a testament to his belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to receive high-quality medical care, regardless of their financial situation.

In celebration of Dr. Manuel Abreu's dedication to medical education and community service, the Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship for Future Doctors seeks to identify and support the next generation of compassionate healers and problem solvers within the medical field.

For further details on the scholarship, eligibility criteria, and application process, please visit https://drmanuelabreuscholarship.com/manuel-abreu-scholarship/.

About Dr. Manuel Abreu: Dr. Manuel Abreu is a certified internal medicine physician with over 20 years of experience. Born and raised in Cuba, he overcame numerous challenges to achieve his dream of becoming a doctor. Dr. Abreu is a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, the Florida Medical Association, and the American Medical Association. He is the founder of the Dr. Manuel Abreu Scholarship for Future Doctors, a manifestation of his commitment to helping aspiring doctors achieve their dreams and make a difference in the world.

SOURCE Dr Manuel Abreu Scholarship

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.