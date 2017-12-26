Dr. Marcus Schabacker Named ECRI Institute's New Chief Executive Officer and President

After his clinical and academic practice in Germany and South Africa, Dr. Schabacker leveraged deep clinical, regulatory, and operational expertise to enhance scientific, technical, medical, and regulatory capabilities at companies such as Baxter and Bristol-Myers Squibb. His experience includes designing, transforming, and leading organizations of up to 4,000 employees across five continents to provide safe and effective products to patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

Both during his clinical years as well as during his time as an industry thought leader, Dr. Schabacker has been focused on patient safety and enhancing patient care.

"I am excited and honored to be able to continue ECRI Institute's legacy as a steward of patient safety and therapy advancement. I am very much looking forward to working with ECRI's dedicated and committed team of scientists, engineers, and healthcare professionals to lead ECRI into the future and ensure that it continues to serve its members and patients at large worldwide," says Schabacker.

Dr. Schabacker achieved his board certification in Anesthesia and Intensive Care from the Medical University, Lubeck, Germany. He also received certifications in Emergency Medicine and Disaster Medicine. After he was awarded a doctorate in Medicine from the Medical University in Lubeck, Schabacker served as Senior Medical Officer and Head of the Intensive Care and Anesthesia department at the Mafikeng General Hospital, North-West Province, South Africa. His work at Mafikeng General Hospital was part of a humanitarian aid program to support the ANC government under Nelson Mandela in the restructuring and buildup of a rural healthcare system in post-Apartheid South Africa.

After his return from Africa, Dr. Schabacker joined the medical industry and held roles of increasing responsibility in medical affairs, preclinical and clinical development, regulatory affairs, quality, research and development, and patient safety. In his last corporate role prior to joining ECRI Institute, Dr. Schabacker served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Baxter.

Dr. Schabacker will succeed Dr. Jeffrey Lerner who retires at the end of 2017 after serving as CEO and President of ECRI Institute since 2001. The Board has appointed Dr. Lerner President Emeritus.

About ECRI Institute

ECRI Institute (www.ecri.org), a nonprofit organization, dedicates itself to bringing the discipline of applied scientific research to healthcare to discover which medical procedures, devices, drugs, and processes are best to enable improved patient care. As pioneers in this science for nearly 50 years, ECRI Institute marries experience and independence with the objectivity of evidence-based research. Strict conflict-of-interest guidelines ensure objectivity. ECRI Institute is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI Institute PSO is listed as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ECRI Institute convened and operates the Partnership for Health IT Patient Safety, a multi-stakeholder collaborative. Find ECRI Institute on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECRIInstitute) and on Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECRI_Institute).

