Dr. Margo Weishar Joins MedSpa Partners

- Widely-Recognized Top Doctor Expands MSP Into the Philadelphia Area -

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Margo Weishar and her team at Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Located in a beautiful and welcoming space in Montgomery County, PA, Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics has been delivering the highest level of both cosmetic and medical dermatology care to patients for over 25 years.

Dr. Weishar is an internationally-recognized board-certified dermatologist and authority in both the science and art of cosmetic dermatology. Her expertise and leadership have been recognized by her peers in the medical community, with both Castle Connolly and Philadelphia Magazine awarding her the "Top Doctor" designation for over a decade running. She is a sought-after advisor for industry and media, making regular contributions to Huffington Post, national magazines, and local television networks. Dr. Weishar is also an active supporter of health-based charitable organizations, donating her time and expertise both locally and internationally.

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Weishar shared, "I am thrilled to join such an esteemed group and to share best practices and innovations with a partnership of the industry's clinical and practice management experts. In addition to the caliber of partners that we are joining, it is also very important to me that MSP doesn't rebrand its partner clinics. Our team at Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics has built such a strong local brand, and it's important to me, our staff, and especially our community that we are empowered to continue to practice in the unique way we know is best for our patients. With the added support of the network of experts at MSP, I am excited for Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics to continue to be at the forefront of cosmetic and medical dermatology in Pennsylvania."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Excellent outcomes in medical aesthetics come from the combination of art and science.  Nobody embodies this idea better than Dr. Margo Weishar, who was raised in the arts and then went on to become an Ivy League-trained expert in both internal and dermatological medicine. Dr. Weishar has leveraged this passion for the creative world and fascination with science to establish an approach to patient care that produces beautiful, natural-looking outcomes that is embraced by the entire team at Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Weishar and her team to the MSP family, and we look forward to welcoming more top-tier medical aesthetics practices in the US Northeast."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com.

