Dr. Marijn Dekkers Joins AgBiome As a Strategic Advisor

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome, a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, announced Dr. Marijn Dekkers as the company's newest advisor. Dr. Dekkers is the founder and chairman of Novalis LifeSciences, an investment and advisory firm for the Life Science industry. He formerly served as the CEO of Bayer AG, and before that, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. He supports AgBiome as an industry advisor and board observer.

"AgBiome is honored to have Dr. Dekkers, a proven industry leader, lend his expertise, knowledge and business resources as the company continues to execute on its growth phase objectives," says Eric Ward, Co-CEO of AgBiome. "His extensive experience in the life sciences industry adds to the richness of our advisory group, and his wise counsel has already proven useful to our leadership team as we work to fulfill our growth aspirations for AgBiome."

"I'm continually impressed with AgBiome, the company they've built and the world-class scientific talent they've attracted," explained Dr. Dekkers. "AgBiome is leading the way in the next agricultural revolution with astonishing progress towards the commercialization of biological products, traits, and direct-fed microbials. It's exciting to be a part of the company's mission to feed the world responsibly."

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome and Genective recently formed a strategic partnership to establish a new leader in insect traits, a market with over $5 billion in annual opportunities. AgBiome has a global R&D collaboration with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), to develop nutritional health products for swine. AgBiome's LifeEDIT™ subsidiary deploys proprietary genome editing systems to address human genetic diseases and high-value crop traits.

