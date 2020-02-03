Dr. Mark C. Hutten Ascends to President-elect of the American College of Prosthodontists
Chicago-based dental specialist continues leadership of professional prosthodontic association
Feb 03, 2020, 07:15 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Hutten, DDS, MS, FACP, was sworn in as the president-elect of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) at the organization's 49th Annual Session held in Miami, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019.
"I am grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me to help guide the ACP as it advances the specialty of prosthodontics," said Dr. Hutten. "As we recognize 50 years of achievement, I look forward to celebrating the College's successes and planning for the future with our members. Together, we will surpass our previous accomplishments."
Within the ACP, Dr. Hutten has held several leadership positions including ACP Education Foundation Annual Appeal Committee Chair, Illinois Section President, and ACP Treasurer. He is a Fellow of the ACP and a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics.
Since 1996, Dr. Hutten has been the Director of both the General Practice Residency Program and Dental Oncologic Services at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL and currently holds the academic rank of Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He also maintains a successful private practice.
Dr. Hutten is a maxillofacial prosthodontist, trained in Oral Oncology and complex dental restorations. He is a published author and lectures nationally and internationally on topics including the clinical aspects of fixed, removable, implant and maxillofacial prosthodontics and on the dental care of patients with complex medical diagnoses.
About Prosthodontists
A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.
About the ACP
The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.
