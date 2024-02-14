Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown & Dr. Gina Maccarone Named Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctors in Plastic Surgery for 2024

News provided by

Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center

14 Feb, 2024, 08:48 ET

The Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center is one of the most awarded practices in the Tri-State area.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical staff at the Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center congratulates Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown and Dr. Gina Maccarone for being two of Cincinnati Magazine's "Top Doctors" in plastic surgery for 2024. This designation is determined by over 5,000 Cincinnati area physicians and based on who they would turn to for medical services.

Continue Reading
Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown of The Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center was named a 2024 "Top Doctor" in plastic surgery.
Dr. Gina Maccarone, who trained under Dr. Mandell-Brown, was also named a 2024 "Top Doctor" in plastic surgery.
"Dr. Maccarone and I are thrilled to be named among the 'Top Doctors' in Cincinnati," said Dr. Mandell-Brown. "We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of care, putting the health and well-being of our patients first and offering personalized procedures to help them look better, not different."

Dr. Mandell-Brown has won "Top Doctor" in plastic surgery in Cincinnati and the Tri-State area since 2003 and is well known for his surgical skill and natural-looking results in all procedures, particularly in breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and deep plane facelift. Dr. Mandell-Brown and his plastic surgery center have also been heavily awarded by Cincinnati's CityBeat Magazine, which uses local consumer polls to determine winners, over the last 9 years, including:

  • "Best Plastic Surgery" (2015-2023)
  • "Best Medi Spa" (2020-2023)
  • "Best Skin Care Service" (2020-2023)
  • "Best Hair Removal Service" (2019-2021)

"It's always such an honor to receive these awards, especially knowing that votes are submitted by the people in our community," said Dr. Mandell-Brown. "The relationship we have with our patients is priceless; we want them to feel at home with our team and in our facility, and be completely at ease when pursuing their cosmetic and reconstructive goals with us."

Choosing the right provider is the most important decision to consider when seeking surgery, as a surgeon's skill and communication with their patient directly impact safety and results. Aside from being one of the most renowned cosmetic surgeons in the Cincinnati Tri-State area, Dr. Mandell-Brown served as President of The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), an organization representing the world's largest group of cosmetic surgeons from 2019-2021, and on the Board of Trustees for the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), an organization that sets safety standards for surgery centers nationwide from 2014-2023.

Associate cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gina Maccarone holds triple board certifications in general surgery, surgical critical care, and cosmetic surgery. Dr. Maccarone completed her AACS-accredited cosmetic surgery fellowship training under Dr. Mandell-Brown and specializes in procedures for the face, breast, and body.

"I love my work and am honored to practice alongside Dr. Mandell-Brown in our beautiful Cincinnati surgery center," said Dr. Gina Maccarone. "My belief in the power of surgery to restore and enhance patients' appearance fuels my passion for cosmetic medicine; I love offering a range of surgical and non-surgical options to help my patients support and enhance their natural beauty."

About Dr. Mandell-Brown: Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown is a triple-board certified plastic surgeon known throughout the Cincinnati Tri-State area for Natural Look™ cosmetic surgery. His practice, Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center, has offices in both Cincinnati and Springboro, OH. The Cincinnati office is located at 10735 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. The Springboro office is located at 52 Remick Blvd, Springboro, OH 45066. The practice can be reached by phone at 513-984-4700.

Media Contact: Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, www.mandellbrown.com or 513-984-4700

SOURCE Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery Center

