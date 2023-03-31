Dr. Mark "Merriwether" Vorderbruggen of Medicine Man Plant Co. Awarded the Title of Medicinal Plants Expert

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark "Merriwether" Vorderbruggen of Texas-based Medicine Man Plant Co., has won recognition from Plant-Based Health News (a digital publication) as an acclaimed medicinal plants expert. His impressive resume includes a doctorate in physical organic chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, one of the best-known technical universities in the U.S. For 18 years, he worked as an industrial research chemist in the oil industry, using his knowledge of natural products to develop environmentally-friendly replacements for traditional oil field chemicals.

Dr. Mark "Merriwether" Vorderbruggen of Texas-based Medicine Man Plant Co., has won recognition from Plant-Based Health News (a digital publication) as an acclaimed medicinal plants expert. Dr. Vorderbruggen has earned 16 patents and authored numerous articles in research journals. His publications also include such noteworthy books as Outdoors Adventure Guide: Foraging and Idiot's Guide: Foraging, along with frequent articles on foraging for a wide variety of magazines. His website, www.foragingtexas.com is one of the internet's top wild edible / medicinal plant sites.

Dr. Vorderbruggen has earned 16 patents and authored numerous articles in research journals. His publications also include such noteworthy books as Outdoors Adventure Guide: Foraging and Idiot's Guide: Foraging , along with frequent articles on foraging for a wide variety of magazines. His website, www.foragingtexas.com is one of the internet's top wild edible / medicinal plant sites. Dr. Vorderbruggen also teaches regular foraging workshops and appears as a frequent guest on TV, radio, and podcasts across the web. He is now President of Research and Development for Medicine Man Plant Co., a fast-growing and innovative provider of traditional folk medicine nutritional supplements, The company markets its line of traditional remedies on its website, including the award-winning Liver Pill, Brain Pill, and the recently honored Uric Acid Pill, all of which are completely natural, organic, and plant-based.

As the herbalist/scientist in charge of product formulations for Medicine Man Plant Co ., Dr. Vorderbruggen applies his training in medicinal chemistry and plant molecules to create unique formulations grounded in traditional medicine and based on time-tested and proven folk remedies.

"The goals of Medicine Man Plant Co. include having people re-think the way they take care of themselves," he says, "based on how we evolved, rather than what a pharmaceutical infomercial tells them."

Vorderbruggen says the better option is to turn to scientifically supported mixes of ancient plants and mushrooms to achieve natural healing.

Vorderbruggen's approach has won recent acclaim in healthcare circles, winning supplement product awards from NewsHealthwatch and HisHealthMag, and receiving the Health11News Consumer Quality Award. [ See Full Release ]

