Dr. Marsha Firestone Receives ATHENA Leadership Award

The ATHENA Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment - qualities embodied in the ATHENA Leadership Model®. The Award is presented to an exceptional leader who demonstrates professional excellence, gives back to the community, assists women in realizing their full leadership potential and has created an international impact on the lives of women.

By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. The Award is local, national and international in scope. Since the program's inception in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in over 500 communities have received the prestigious ATHENA Award -- in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, Unite Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. Dr. Marsha Firestone joins a prestigious list of ATHENA individual and organization honorees that includes: Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, KPMG; Associate Supreme Court Justice of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

"Marsha Firestone is an extraordinary leader. From founding the Women Presidents' Organization to serving on the Women's Leadership Initiative at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, to empowering and supporting women in the business sector, we cannot think of a more deserving ATHENA Leadership Award recipient," said ATHENA International President Andrea Conner.

"Receiving the ATHENA Leadership Award is professionally and personally meaningful for me. The ATHENA annual conference is always a meaningful learning opportunity. We support the ATHENA founding principles, based on developing the attributes of the women leaders. Our organizations are both focused on developing the qualities that effective women's leadership requires to continue to have a powerful impact on the economy. I am so proud to receive this award," said Dr. Marsha Firestone, WPO President & Founder.

About ATHENA

ATHENA International develops, supports and honors women leaders, and inspires them to reach their full leadership potential. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and like us on Facebook. For more information please visit our website http://www.athenainternational.org/athena-award-program/.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multimillion-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

