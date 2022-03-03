Dr. Marty Pets Celebrates Dr Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Achieving 1,600+ Positive Reviews

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend from Dr. Marty Pets is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food containing zero artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. Many commercial dry kibble pet foods are cooked at high temperatures, which can destroy the vital nutrients pets need in their diet. Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is gently freeze dried in order to help protect the nutrients and provide a balanced nutrition to keep your dog healthy, happy, and active. With real premium cuts of meats such as turkey, beef, salmon, and duck, this high-protein blend can support your dog's energy for active playtime and vital organs for a happy, healthy life.*

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Key Ingredient List

Nature's Blend contains: Turkey, Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, Kale.

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Reviews

"My sweet girl loves it, she refuses to eat anything else now. Her skin, her joints, her overall mood has improved greatly [...]"* - Shae & Maia, January 5, 2022

"My 6-yr old labrador is having amazing results from eating Dr. Marty's dog food and supplements. She has increased energy and no longer bloated from her old food, [...], breath improved, no longer straining to poop and has smaller sized poops. She loves the taste of the food and finishes every bite!"* - Renda, December 27, 2021

Where can you purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty ® Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness can be purchased on the Dr. Marty Pets site for a first-time purchase price of $29.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Marty Pets:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help boost pet health through premium quality nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident they are providing their furry friend with the utmost care. Other Dr. Marty Pets superior pet products include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Feast cat food. To learn more about Dr. Marty Pets, visit www.drmartypets.com , @drmartypets on Instagram, and @drmartypets on Twitter.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a leading integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, he is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary. For more info, visit www.drmarty.com .

*All pets are unique. As such, your pet's results can and will vary.

