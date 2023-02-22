Dr. Marty Pets Celebrates Over 8 Million Units Sold of Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

This Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Is Designed to Support Your Dog's Health, Happiness, and Youthful Energy Through Biologically Balanced Nutrition.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend , Dr. Marty Pets' best-selling dog food, has sold over 8 million units. Nature's Blend Essential Wellness is a freeze-dried raw formula designed to support your dog's optimal health for a happy life. Made of meats such as turkey, beef liver, salmon, and duck for protein as well as seeds, vegetables, and fruit, this blend of ingredients contains the balanced, canine nutrition your dog's complete diet needs. Nature's Blend supports easy digestion, healthy teeth and joints, youthful mobility, and balanced energy.*

Nature’s Blend - Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food. This Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Is Designed to Support Your Dog’s Health, Happiness, and Youthful Energy Through Biologically Balanced Nutrition.

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food designed to be the best overall diet for dogs of any breed and in any health condition. Nature's Blend is designed with powerful protein sources, vegetables, essential vitamins, and fruits to help your dog live their healthiest, happiest, and fullest life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness contains zero artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.

Most current pet food companies extensively cook their products which naturally strips the food of nutrients. In contrast, Dr. Marty's revolutionary dog food is freeze-dried to help preserve the quality of the nutrients. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend ensures your dog receives optimal canine nutrition content with each meal through essential vitamins such as omega-3, vitamin A, iron, leucine crude protein, fiber, fat, and calcium. Plus, dogs find it absolutely delicious! It's crafted with real premium cuts of meats such as turkey, beef, salmon, and duck, this high-protein blend provides balanced nutritional content to support your dog's happiness, healthy vital organs, and fuel their active playtime.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Key Ingredients

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend contains:

Turkey , Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, Kale, Mixed Tocopherols (natural preservative)

Where Can You Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness can be purchased on the Dr. Marty Pets site for the purchase price of $29.95. If you don't see a noticeable improvement in your dog's health and happiness, Dr. Marty Pets provides a 90-day money-back guarantee of the purchase price. Simply send back the unused portion of freeze-dried raw dog food back to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

How to Use Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness

If your dog likes dry food, Nature's Blend is ready for them to enjoy the moment you scoop it from the bag.

But if your dog prefers wet food, it's easy to prepare. Just combine 2 parts Nature's Blend with 1 part water. Then let the food sit for 3 minutes before mixing it up and serving it to your eager pup.

About Dr. Marty Pets™

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet parents to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram and Twitter .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian that helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health and longevity for thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets