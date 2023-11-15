Dr. Marty Pets Introduces New Tailored Formulas of Best-Selling Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

News provided by

Dr. Marty Pets

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Options Include Sensitivity Select, Active Vitality, Healthy Growth, Premium Origin, and Small Breed, Ensuring There's Ideal Nutrition For Each and Every Dog

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend is a freeze-dried raw dog food formulated by renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein. Dr. Marty has dedicated his career to the health and well-being of our pets and has announced the launch of several new varieties of this remarkable product. The new varieties include Sensitivity Select, Active Vitality, Healthy Growth, Premium Origin and Small Breed. With these new offerings, Nature's Blend can be precisely tailored to meet the unique dietary requirements of every dog. Nature's Blend provides a comprehensive approach to canine nutrition, ensuring that your furry friend enjoys optimal health and vitality.*

Continue Reading
Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.
Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.

The latest additions to Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend and how each variety can promote your dog's well-being:

  • Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select ($54.95): This premium freeze-dried raw food is crafted for dogs with food sensitivities. Since certain highly nutritious foods may trigger digestive and skin issues for your furry friend, this specialized formula replaces potentially problematic ingredients like beef and eggs. Instead, Sensitivity Select combines top-quality poultry, seeds, vegetables, and fruits to help promote your dog's easy digestion, healthy skin, and youthful vitality.*
  • Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Active Vitality ($54.95): This premium freeze-dried raw dog food supports the well-being of dogs aged seven and older. It contains a blend of premium meats, vegetables, fruits, and essential superfoods. It's crafted to counteract typical signs of aging in canines, helping promote effortless digestion, a strong immune system, limber joints, and playful energy.*
  • Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth ($54.95): This is a premium freeze-dried raw food for growing puppies. Designed for dogs six weeks to 24 months old, this formula is made with nutrient-rich goat milk and calcium sourced from seaweed for your pup's strong muscles and sharp mind. It also includes premium meat, vegetables, fruit, and key superfoods to support your dog's development.*
  • Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Small Breed ($54.95): This is the same freeze-dried raw formula dogs love, but crafted into smaller, bite-sized pieces designed specifically for small breed dogs. Each batch is made with premium-quality raw meat with hand-selected fruits and vegetables so that your dog can easily chew, digest their food, and absorb the vital nutrients they need to thrive.*
  • Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin ($64.95): This freeze-dried raw dog food is made with premium meats and superfoods. This includes New Zealand lamb and venison, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught mackerel with superfood veggies and fruit brimming with antioxidants to support your dog's healthy weight, energy, soft coat, and joints.*

Where to Purchase the New Varieties of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend
Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend varieties can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website. They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food within 90 days of purchase.

About Dr. Marty Pets
Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula. For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein
Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets

Also from this source

Dr. Marty Pets Announces IndiePet Partnership

Dr. Marty Pets Announces IndiePet Partnership

Dr. Marty Pets®, the canine and feline brand offering cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements, is pleased to announce ...
Celebrate National Dog Week With Nature's Blend by Dr. Marty Pets

Celebrate National Dog Week With Nature's Blend by Dr. Marty Pets

National Dog Week is a special time when we celebrate the incredible bond between humans and our faithful four-legged companions. Held annually...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.