Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Celebrates Over 4,500+ Positive Reviews

An All-Natural Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food To Support a Happy, Healthy Life

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets ™ Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness has garnered over 4,500 positive reviews across various platforms. Created by the world-renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein, this freeze-dried raw dog food is designed to help promote your dog's well-being and vitality. The formula provides balanced and complete nutrition and is gently freeze-dried to help preserve the delicious flavors and essential nutrients for your pup.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is the ultimate choice in premium freeze-dried raw dog food. Specially formulated to cater to dogs of all breeds and health conditions, this food is designed to unlock your dog's true potential for optimal well-being.

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried dog food formulated with real cuts of meat, including turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver. It also contains a variety of antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruit. Unlike many commercial dog foods that lose nutritional value due to high-temperature cooking, Nature's Blend helps preserve maximum nutrients through gentle freeze-drying. Nature's Blend is also free of artificial preservatives and fillers. So every bite supports your dog's youthful energy, easy digestion, healthy teeth and skin, active mobility, and healthy lifespan.*

Dr. Marty Pets offers a variety of formulas of Nature's Blend tailored to different dog breeds and preferences, including Nature's Blend – Radiant Select , Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select , Nature's Blend – Active Vitality , Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth , Nature's Blend – Small Breed , and Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin .

Key Ingredients of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Turkey, Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, and Kale.

How to Prepare Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop their recommended portion of Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine two parts of Nature's Blend with one part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for three minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95 or at your neighborhood pet store. Just click here to find a store location near you.

Dr. Marty Pets offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed formula contains nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of pets. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

