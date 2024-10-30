Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Celebrates Over 5,000 Positive Reviews From Customers

Essential Wellness is A Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Designed to Support Your Dog's Youthful Energy, Digestion, Healthy Lifespan, and More!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® is proud to announce that its best-selling dog food product, Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness , has now garnered over 5,000 positive reviews from pleased pet parents nationwide across multiple platforms.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is the ultimate choice in premium freeze-dried raw dog food. Specially formulated to cater to dogs of all breeds and health conditions, this food is designed to unlock your dog's true potential for optimal well-being.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food crafted with a premium blend of meat, seeds, vegetables, and fruit. Free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and synthetic ingredients, this nutritious formula provides dogs with a natural, well-balanced diet. Unlike conventional dog foods cooked at high temperatures that can strip away essential nutrients, Nature's Blend is gently freeze-dried to help preserve the vital nutrients dogs need — all while maintaining the irresistible flavor they love.

Is Dr. Marty Pets Dog Food Worth it?

Dr. Marty Pets, founded by renowned holistic veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein, is transforming pet nutrition with a line of premium products designed to support the health and well-being of dogs and cats. With over 50 years of experience and appearances on shows like Oprah and Good Morning America, Dr. Marty is a trusted name in veterinary care. His product range includes freeze-dried raw foods, supplements, and treats. Each is crafted with high-quality ingredients to promote a full, happy life. With Dr. Marty's expertise and commitment to quality, these products are an optimal choice for any pet owner.

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets' Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food designed to deliver biologically balanced nutrition. Since dogs thrive on diets rich in taurine — an essential amino acid found only in meat — this formula includes 81% real cuts of turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and organ meats. This protein-packed recipe helps support your dog's active play, vital organs, and overall longevity.*

Alongside the high-protein meats, Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness also contains a wholesome blend of seeds, vegetables, and fruit. These ingredients work together to help promote youthful energy, and easy digestion and contribute to your dog's healthy life.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Reviews

"I have a male Toy Poodle named Ringo. When I fed him Dr. Marty's dog food he LOVED it. Every day when I open the bag he jumps up and down and can hardly wait to get the food. I have mixed it with a bit of water and raw hearts and liver. He eats all up at once. He seems satisfied with his meal and runs around playing with his toys and then settles down, lays on his mat and takes a nap. His coat has gotten better and his breath has improved drastically. His poop is much easier. I am happy with this food and look forward to seeing more results in the future. Thank you for this amazing pet food."* - Nancy W. ( October 4, 2024 )





) "When we brought our Shih-tzu puppy home, we couldn't find a food he would eat. The day Dr. Marty's came in, it was a game-changer. It has been over two months and every time I open the jar, I keep his food in, he scratches my leg and barks until it is ready. He spins in circles till it hits the floor, it is devoured in seconds, and always wants more. He has so much energy. Beautiful coat. I highly recommend it. I give it a plus, plus."* - Carolyn V. ( October 3, 2024 )





) "Our older Boston terrier has more energy and alertness since she started eating Nature's Blend. She's happier, healthier and more energetic. She has been a picky eater before but not with Nature's Blend. It makes even her old dog food taste better when topped with Nature's Blend. No Nature's Blend morsel left behind!!!"* - Milton H. ( September 27, 2024 )

Key Ingredients of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Turkey, Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Protein, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, and Kale.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness Key Features

Freeze-dried raw dog food

Small independent brand

Veterinarian-designed recipes

Also makes cat food

Manufactured in the USA

Natural ingredients

Supports dogs' overall health

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness FAQs

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed formula contains nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty Goldstein has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of four-legged family members. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

