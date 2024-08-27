Dr. Marty Pets Reaches $1 Million in Donations to Freedom Service Dogs

Dr. Marty Pets is a Proud Partner With Freedom Service Dogs, a Non-Profit Pairing People in Need With Custom-Trained Assistance Dogs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® is thrilled to announce a remarkable milestone: $1 million in donations to Freedom Service Dogs of America (FSD) . This substantial contribution shows Dr. Marty Pets' unwavering commitment to helping the lives of both dogs and the individuals who depend on them.

Dr. Marty Pets chose to partner with Freedom Service Dogs because their mission perfectly aligns with my belief in the transformative power of the human-animal bond," says Dr. Marty Goldstein, founder of Dr. Marty Pets. "Visiting their facility was a deeply moving experience, reinforcing my pride in supporting an organization that truly changes and saves lives by connecting people in need with highly trained, loving service dogs.

Freedom Service Dogs of America transforms lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Their clients include veterans and first responders with PTSD, children and teens with autism and other neurodevelopmental disabilities, and individuals with physical challenges resulting from conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries.

Since its founding in 1987, FSD has paired over 500 client-dog teams at no cost to the clients. These incredible service dogs are trained to perform up to 65 cues, significantly enhancing the independence of their human partners. Furthermore, FSD provides ongoing support and services, ensuring a lifetime of partnership and assistance.

Dr. Marty Pets, founded by renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein, shares a mission with FSD to help improve and extend the lives of dogs. This alignment of values has fueled a strong and impactful partnership, benefiting countless individuals and their service dogs. As Dr. Marty Pets continues to innovate and lead in the field of pet health, this milestone is a testament to their commitment to giving back to the community and supporting causes that align with their core mission.

For more information, please visit Dr. Marty Pets and Freedom Service Dogs .

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed formula contains nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of pets. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

