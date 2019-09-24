Dr. Mary Kay Ross Reveals Her Personal Struggle With Mold

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer and star interviewer Peggy Sarlin announced today that her highly successful streaming internet series "Regain Your Brian - Awakening From Alzheimer's" will re-release their Dr. Mary Kay Ross interview on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Dr. Ross, founder and CEO of the Brain Health and Research Institute in Seattle, speaks eloquently on Alzheimer's Disease, and its roots in mold and other mycotoxins. She reveals the extent of her own personal story, struggling to recover from her potentially lethal susceptibility to mold. Dr. Ross' battle has shaped her creation of the cutting-edge Brain Health and Research Institute, a medical and scientific partnership with the America's leading independent research lab, the Institute for Systems Biology. Both BHRI and ISB are Seattle based.

"We are very pleased that hundreds of thousands of viewers have benefited from the interviews we have produced, featuring some of the finest medical and scientific minds in our country," said Sarlin. "Dr. Ross is one of the few practitioners whose hands-on work is saving lives and restoring health for AD victims daily."

The New York based interviews focused on Alzheimer's Disease, and were embraced by thousands in the AD community. "Peggy did a huge service to those concerned about Alzheimer's and dementia in general, by combining the best thinking and practice in widely accessible interviews," commented Dr. Ross, "and I was very pleased to be included."

Brain Health and Research Institute opened on September 3, 2019 in Seattle's "Queen Anne" district, with several noted doctors and experienced caregivers on staff, backed up by Institute for Systems Biology scientists and forward-looking research applied to each specific patient. BHRI's customized individual approach is unique in American medicine, combining Functional Medicine, deep dive DNA research, and Dr. Ross' years of successful dementia practice.

brainhealthandresearch.com

(800) 936-1272

Joe Myxter, Communications Director

jmyxter@systemsbiology.org

SOURCE Brain Health and Research Institute

Related Links

https://brainhealthandresearch.com/

