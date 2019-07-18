Dr. Mary M. Keller to be Honored at Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary M. Keller, President and CEO Military Child Education Coalition, will be recognized as an Angel of Honor this year by the Armed Services YMCA for her years of dedicated service to military families.

Keller will be honored at the annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala on Oct. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Va.

"We are honored to recognize Mary for her life-long support of military families," William French, Armed Services YMCA President/CEO, said. "It is our privilege to recognize her as an Angel of Honor. Our military children face unique challenges, and Mary and the Military Child Education Coalition provide unique solutions. Her work truly supports our mission of strengthening military families."

Recipients of the Angel of Honor Award must make contributions that extend and propel the mission of the Armed Services YMCA. Last year, chef Robert Irvine was the recipient for his work with military nutrition and healthy living.

In 1988, Keller was one of the founders of the Military Child Education Coalition. Keller was education professional for more than 21 years and was able to see the challenges of military families faced in education, including moves and deployments. Her experience includes chief researcher and author for "The U.S. Army's Secondary Education Transition Study"; author of "The Military Child; Mobility and Education" for Phi Delta Kappa; Child, Adolescent, and Family Behavioral Health Office, U.S. Army Medical Command; committee member, CNA Workshop on the Scientific Study of Military Children; and Community Blueprint Advisory Group member.

The Military Child Education Coalition is a nonprofit organization and its mission is to "ensure inclusive, quality educational opportunities for all military-connected children affected by mobility, transition, deployments and family separation."

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA event that honors the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. Angels is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2017, we registered more than 250,000 participants and delivered more than 1.3 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at service centers in 18 states. Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

