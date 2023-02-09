Dr. Mary McCluskey, CORE Team Up to Donate 'Bubbles, Balloons and Birds' Books to Ukrainians Affected by the War

Copies of the book focused on helping kids cope with adversity translated into Ukrainian will be distributed by the global humanitarian NGO to communities it serves in Ukraine, Poland, Romania

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enCOURAGEment Ink. LLC "Bubbles, Balloons and Birds: Learning to Thrive- Helping Kids Cope with Adversity is being translated into Ukrainian and will be distributed by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the global humanitarian relief organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee.

Mariel Hemingway, who wrote the book's foreword, says, "I am so excited by this book because through its inclusivity it oﬀers children of all walks of life, opportunities to find relief from the traumas that destabilize their innocence. This book is a loving hand oﬀered to children. It is a life line to discover how to be healthy and balanced in the face of trauma." CORE, who has been providing critical relief in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland since the onset of the war in Ukraine, will help distribute these books in the communities it serves to support the mental health and wellbeing of those affected by the war. The author of this book, Dr. Mary McCluskey is hoping to also partner with other organizations like CORE so her books can reach more people in need, particularly communities of color who live with the ongoing trauma of racism and oppression.

In this historical piece of fiction, Bubbles, Balloons & Birds (BBB) brings Dr. Pierre Janet, a psychologist, back to life in the modern-day to help a diverse group of children --A role model in survival, Janet lived through the Franco-Prussian war as an eleven-year-old child and went on to not only survive but thrive and he became the leading influence in treating trauma. His work informs all of modern-day trauma treatment. The book lightly touches on Janet's experience in a kid friendly way and offers hope and creative solutions which are forged out of friendship and learning from one another. The book also teaches some fun facts about his beloved hometown Paris, France. BBB, the second book in this new self-reflective series for families, is a sequel to the first book, The Leader of the Parade introduced psychologist Dr. Alfred Adler and focused on the importance of The Cosmos and how we are all connected to one another. In BBB Janet and Adler work together to help the children build community based on mutual respect and kindness. The Leader of the Parade is available on https://www.amazon.com/Leader-Parade-Mary-C McCluskey/dp/1958729108/ref=sr_1_1?crid=23IQWXYMLGMFC&keywords=the+leader+of+the+parade+book&qid=1675171446&sprefix=%2Caps%2C49&sr=8-1

Dr. Mary C. McCluskey, LCSW specializes in treating trauma and is the owner of a group practice in New York City called The Empowerment Opportunity LCSW PLLC, as well as a new related educational company named enCOURAGEment INK. LLC. Dr. McCluskey teaches social work at New York University. Dr. McCluskey hopes to bring back to life different psychologist's ideas in fun and engaging ways that everyone can understand, not just professionals and academics.

(http://marymccluskeydsw.com).

For more information about Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE): www.coreresponse.org and follow CORE on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

