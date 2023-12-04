Dr. Masato Sagawa of Japan and Dr. John J. Croat of U.S. Honored at 44th Honda Prize Award Ceremony

News provided by

Honda Foundation

04 Dec, 2023, 01:00 ET

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

- For Invention: Neodymium Magnet, World's Strongest Permanent Magnet, Enabling Significant IT Advancements for Society -

The Honda Foundation in Tokyo held the 44th Honda Prize Award Ceremony on November 16, 2023, where it awarded this year's prize to Dr. Masato Sagawa of Japan (advisor to Daido Steel and president of NDFEB Corporation) and Dr. John J. Croat of the United States (former president of John Croat Consulting, Inc.).

Dr. Masato Sagawa and Dr. John J. Croat:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106338/202311283430/_prw_PI1fl_T7QT6Zn2.jpg 

Awardees deliver commemorative lectures:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106338/202311283430/_prw_PI2fl_lhPoOqCk.jpg 

Honda Foundation President Hiroto Ishida commented, "Utilized in a wide range of fields that include electronics, industrial machinery, and automobiles, permanent magnets are essential in modern society as a basic material. Dr. Sagawa and Dr. Croat's independent magnet research has facilitated IT advancements for society by enabling significantly lighter motors, smaller hard drives, and more. Neodymium magnets, which make up 95% of the permanent magnet market, are advancing energy-saving technologies to reduce CO2 emissions. As demand for neodymium magnets rises in the effort to achieve a carbon-neutral society, we are pleased to award the Honda Prize to these two distinguished scientists."

Honda Prize Selection Committee Chairman Hirohisa Uchida said, "Dr. Sagawa and Dr. Croat's invention of the Nd-Fe-B permanent magnet, an unprecedented super-strong magnet, has impacted various industries. Neodymium magnets, with their powerful magnetic force, have driven significant IT advancements, contributing to energy conservations, reduction of fossil fuel reliance, and the journey toward a carbon-neutral society. Global demand is rising as electrification and motor efficiency improvements fuel development of energy-saving technologies to curb CO2 emissions. This reflects the global commitment to policies aligned with the SDGs. As Soichiro Honda said, the basic principle of eco-technology aims to 'make people happy through technology.' In view of the invention's alignment with the Honda Foundation's policy of prioritizing eco-technology and recognizing achievements worthy of the Honda Prize, we are pleased to present them with this award."

Upon the presentation of the awards and medals to both doctors, Dr. Croat stated, "It is a great honor to receive the Honda Prize, and I am grateful to be able to receive this award together with Dr. Sagawa, whom I deeply respect. Reflecting on our journey, both of us independently discovered the same substance in the early 1980s. Today, neodymium magnets are essential in a variety of fields, and I am elated that we were able to make this remarkable discovery."

Both doctors shared insights into their academic journeys, professional experiences, and their discovery of neodymium magnets. "I lacked confidence as a student," Dr. Sagawa said. "However, my time for working for companies allowed me to apply the research knowledge gained in the graduate school, immersing myself in magnet research. Now I encourage young people to pursue a career in science." 

Meanwhile, Dr. Croat said, "The discovery of neodymium magnets has enabled major technological innovations, including the miniaturization of household appliances and the development of computers. It continues to be used in various high-tech applications even today. I am thrilled and honored to have played a role in its discovery and development."

Dr. Sagawa's research and biography:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311283430-O1-T8HSiax4.pdf 

Dr. Croat's research and biography: 
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311283430-O2-1vLpgM0l.pdf 

History of permanent magnet research/ Present and future of neodymium magnets:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311283430-O3-BEzBzzM3.pdf 

About Honda Foundation:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311283430-O4-03J0h6bw.pdf 

Honda Foundation's official website: https://www.hondafoundation.jp/en/ 

SOURCE Honda Foundation

Also from this source

Honda Prize 2023 Awarded to Dr. Masato Sagawa of Japan and Dr. John J. Croat of U.S.

The Honda Foundation, a public-interest incorporated organization, has announced that in 2023, the 44th Honda Prize will be awarded to Dr. Masato...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.