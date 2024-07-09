Dr. Mathur's Angel Longevity Medical Center Supports Functional Medicine Awareness for Chronic Disease Day

Dr. Anju Mathur Makes Medicine Functional With Blue Zone Lifestyle Prescriptions For Health and Longevity

Studio City, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In acknowledgement of Chronic Disease Day in July, Dr. Mathur is hoping to expand the awareness of alternative healing modalities. When Dr. Anju Mathur experienced health complications years ago, the shortcomings of her medical practice really hit home. While traditional medicine suppresses the symptoms of illness, she realized that actual healing needed to occur at a root level. She began to investigate alternative treatments for her own transformation which led to the establishment of her functional medicine office, the Angel Longevity Medical Center. For over 15 years now, Dr. Mathur has been administering prescriptions that infuse her patients with long term health and Blue Zone tempered wellness to defy the effects of aging.

Around the world, there are Blue Zone areas which hosts individuals with good health and lower rates of chronic diseases who live past the age of 100. As a holistic and functional medicine practitioner, Dr. Mathur works to secure similar results for her patients. With aging, the risk of prolonged illnesses, like cancer, diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer's is increased. The power of self-rejuvenation decreases with senescence and brings symptoms that include muscle mass loss, weight gain, kidney issues, inflammation, and high blood pressure. Functional medicine differentiates from traditional methods by uncovering the root causes of persistent health issues and autoimmune disorders. This alternative medicinal approach allows Dr. Mathur to focus on extending one's lifespan.

Through customized diagnoses, Dr. Mathur and her staff hone a creative combination of resources that boost the immune system and promote prolonged renewal at a cellular level. Dr. Mathur's prescribed health plans typically include combinations of natural medications, hormone replacement therapy, IV treatments, fitness, and nutrition coaching. As a menopause specialist, she has also successfully guided hundreds of women through midlife changes with her attentive treatment methods.

"Blue Zones are areas of the world where people live their longest lives, but you can achieve the blue zone effect no matter where you are when you are consciously maintaining a healthy state of living and that is my fundamental goal for my patients," explains Dr. Mathur. "Functional medicine is a very personalized, and yes, pro-aging approach to physical restoration. Every patient has unique traits that revolve around their genetics and environment. When these traits are analyzed and understood, an individualized program is created for the patient which targets the root cause of their ailments. When the malfunctions of the body are targeted at the base, the body can begin to align and correct itself."

In addition to achieving wonderful results for restoring her patients back to health and vitality, Dr. Anju Mathur is the founder of Angel Pure MD, an assemblage of health supplements made of natural ingredients. The product line consists of Angel Calm, Super Food, Adrenal Fuel, Prebiotic and Meno-Pro which she uses in her private practice when dispensing medications for her patients.

Dr. Mathur is an active community philanthropist providing support to numerous non-profit agencies. A few of her favorite organizations include The Boy & Girls Clubs, Drug Free World and The Way to Happiness Foundation. An advocate of literacy for improving the social betterment of society at large, she has personally sponsored book campaigns distributing thousands of free books to youths for over a decade in communities as far as New Delhi, India to local neighborhoods in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Anju Mathur trained and practiced as a medical doctor in the Greater Los Angeles Area and is board-certified in anti-aging medicine by the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She studied at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, followed by a residency at the Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles. She trained in functional medicine at IFM, the Institute of Functional Medicine.

While Dr. Mathur works with her patients by providing them with the best natural medicines and lifestyle choices, her commitment to her community at large is also commendable. A society enabled by healthy individuals not crippled with chronic ailments can create a Blue Zone world that benefits everyone. A true visionary in functional medicine, Dr. Anju Mathur advocates for a paradigm shift toward holistic care, one patient at a time!

