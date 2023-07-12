Dr. Matthew A. Waller has joined NewRoad as a Strategic Advisor

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm which invests in supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Matthew A. Waller has joined the team as a Strategic Advisor. Dr. Waller joins a growing team of NewRoad operating professionals that includes six operating partners and eight strategic advisors.

NewRoad Partner, Tracy Black said, "We are thrilled to add Dr. Waller to our team. His experience, as Dean, building and leading the Sam M. Walton College of business at the University of Arkansas to a top-tier status for its Supply Chain Management Department, complements our existing team of former executives with a higher quality level of research. His industry connectivity will be invaluable to our portfolio companies."

Dr. Waller is the Dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. He is a leading researcher in supply chain management and business logistics. His work has been cited over 12,000 times. Dr. Waller has co-authored five books, including one with the Chairman of J.B. Hunt Transport Services. He has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Business Logistics and on the editorial boards of several publications.

Dr. Waller has received numerous awards, including the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. The Governor of Arkansas appointed him to the Transformation Advisory Board. Arkansas Business Publishing Group named him one of the 250 Most Influential Leaders in Arkansas. As Dean, Dr. Waller has launched many new programs, achieved top rankings, led two successful reaccreditations, and established master's programs in healthcare, analytics, entrepreneurship, and more. He has entrepreneurial experience and has consulted for companies like Hewlett Packard, Walmart, General Mills, and J.B. Hunt. Previously, Dr. Waller served on the Board of Directors of the Rockefeller Institute.

Dr. Waller earned his Ph.D. in Business Administration from Penn State, a Master's Degree from Penn State, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the University of Missouri.

Dr. Waller said, "I am thrilled to join NewRoad Capital Partners as a Strategic Advisor. NewRoad has an impressive track record of partnering with innovative companies in the supply chain, logistics, retail and marketing technology sectors to accelerate growth. With its combination of strategic capital and experienced operating partners, NewRoad is uniquely positioned to help companies scale their vision and amplify their impact. I look forward to collaborating with the NewRoad team and contributing to the success of their portfolio companies."

About NewRoad Capital Partners
NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals, operating partners and strategic advisors have deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information visit: https://newroadcp.com/.

