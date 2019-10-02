Dr. Matthew Turk to be Inaugurated as President of the Toyota Technological Institute at Chicago

Of his recent appointment Turk says, "I am deeply honored and thrilled to serve as president of the Toyota Technological Institute at Chicago. In its short history, TTIC has become a world-class computer science institute with a distinctive research profile along with a dynamic and collaborative culture. The Institute is well-positioned to accelerate its momentum and surpass the impressive strides it has already achieved in its mission of international impact through research and education."

President search committee chair, Eric Grimson, said about Turk, "He is the perfect candidate to lead TTIC to the next level of excellence. He brings to TTIC an exceptional track record in research, teaching and innovation, especially in computer vision and human-computer interfaces. And his background in academic administration, coupled with his experience in industrial research labs, position him well to strengthen TTIC's connections with the growing Chicago innovation ecosystem."

About TTIC

Founded in 2003, TTIC is a philanthropically endowed academic computer science institute, dedicated to basic research and graduate education in computer science. Its mission is to achieve international impact through world-class research and education in fundamental computer science and information technology. The Institute is distinctive to the American educational scene in its unique combination of graduate education and endowed research.

TTIC offers a PhD program leading to a doctorate in computer science, and focuses primarily on theoretical computer science (algorithms and complexity), applications of machine learning (computational biology, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics, and speech), and scientific computing (including numerical analysis, numerical optimization, and signal processing). It has degree granting authority in the State of Illinois and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

TTIC is located in Hyde Park on the University of Chicago campus and has a close affiliation with the University of Chicago Computer Science Department. The institute was founded by the Toyota Technological Institute, in Nagoya, Japan, as well as Toyota Motor Corporation, and maintains a strong relationship via collaboration and goodwill activity.

